Jill Duggar Makes Her Biggest Rebel Move Yet & Enrolls Israel in Public School



jillmdillard/Instagram

Over the last couple of years, Jill Duggar has been doing what she can to break away from the Duggar family, but now, she's made her biggest rebel move yet -- and we love her for it. It's official: Jill's son, Israel, has been enrolled in public school. He will start kindergarten in the fall, making him the first Duggar grandchild who won't be homeschooled.

We're in shock, but we're so happy for him!