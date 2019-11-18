Jill Duggar Makes Her Biggest Rebel Move Yet & Enrolls Israel in Public School

Over the last couple of years, Jill Duggar has been doing what she can to break away from the Duggar family, but now, she's made her biggest rebel move yet -- and we love her for it. It's official: Jill's son, Israel, has been enrolled in public school. He will start kindergarten in the fall, making him the first Duggar grandchild who won't be homeschooled.
We're in shock, but we're so happy for him!
Jill announced the news Friday, sharing a photo of Israel at his school.
"Look who's registered for kindergarten!" Jill shared, asking her followers to share their advice about sending their first kiddo off to school for the very first time.
Israel looks so pumped about this new adventure, like a lot of kids his age are. Although we weren't sure if Jill was going to follow in her family's footsteps, we know she's seemed a bit stressed recently ... and now, we finally have our answer. Israel's going to school!
Jill also shared a video on YouTube of Israel registering for kindergarten.
The excitement this little guy has about school is palpable -- we have a feeling he's going to be talking about it from now until the first day, which is still months away. Buckle up, Jill.
In the video, Jill, Derick, and their kids went to the school to fill out the registration paperwork, and it seems like they had such a sweet day getting Israel ready for his next big milestone.
Jill also shared some of Israel's excitement in her Instagram comments.
We can't help but wonder what Jill's fam thinks about all this.
We know that the Duggars and the Dillards have been feuding already, so the relationship already isn't in a great place -- and with Jill's entire family being homeschooled, she's definitely going against tradition here by putting Israel in public school, the exact opposite of the way she was raised and what her family believes.
But Jill's an adult, and she has to do what's best for her own kids ... and hopefully, they'll respect that.
We're so excited -- for Israel and Jill.
Of course, the choice to put a child in public school or to homeschool them is a personal one, but for Jill, this could be really great. Not only will her life be a little easier during the week with one less kid in her house, but going to school and making new friends and learning new things will be so much fun for Israel.
We can't wait to see how this all plays out in the fall. It seems like this is going to be a positive experience for everyone involved.
