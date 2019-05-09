Are Prince William & Kate Middleton Snubbing Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

In three months, Harry is set to host another Invictus Games competition in the Netherlands.

While, technically, Harry won't be carrying out official duties on behalf of the royal family at that point (their "release" from the monarchy starts in the spring), the Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry and is, arguably, the cause he cares about most.

Other members of the royal family, though? Not so much.