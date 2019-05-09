Are Prince William & Kate Middleton Snubbing Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Splash News
Something's rotten in the state of the monarchy. Despite the happy faces and various supportive statements that have been released about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, things don't seem quite right between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals. A possible case in point: Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence from the upcoming Invictus Games.
In three months, Harry is set to host another Invictus Games competition in the Netherlands.
While, technically, Harry won't be carrying out official duties on behalf of the royal family at that point (their "release" from the monarchy starts in the spring), the Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry and is, arguably, the cause he cares about most.
Other members of the royal family, though? Not so much.
According to sources, the only person who will attend the games with Harry is Meghan.
Insiders recently told The Sun that "Harry and Meghan will be at the front of the center of the Games" and Kate Middleton and Prince William will likely be no-shows.
But!
That doesn't mean people should read into things too much.
It's unlikely that William and Kate would have attended the Invictus Games, regardless of what was going on.
"William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from public life," the insider said. "So it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way. But it isn't a snub. The entire royal family remain hugely supportive and very proud of Harry's work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event."
Well, that's good!
In fact, the only time William ever attended the Invictus Games was for the opening ceremony in London in 2014.
While Harry and William certainly don't seem as close as they used to be these days, people shouldn't read into every little thing.
