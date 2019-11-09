Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Recent Statement May Have Low-Key Shaded the Queen



Splash News

Last week, royal fans were collectively taken aback when it was reported that Queen Elizabeth forbade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using "Sussex Royal" as their brand name. The reason? The couple have renounced their titles, effectively making them, well, not royalty.

From the sound of things, the Queen's ruling was a massive pain for Harry and Meghan because they reportedly spent an inordinate amount of time trademarking "Sussex Royal," but ultimately, what the Queen says goes, so the Sussexes have no choice but to change their business name -- before they did, though, they had a few choice words about the situation.