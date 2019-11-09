Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Recent Statement May Have Low-Key Shaded the Queen

Last week, royal fans were collectively taken aback when it was reported that Queen Elizabeth forbade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using "Sussex Royal" as their brand name. The reason? The couple have renounced their titles, effectively making them, well, not royalty. 

From the sound of things, the Queen's ruling was a massive pain for Harry and Meghan because they reportedly spent an inordinate amount of time trademarking "Sussex Royal," but ultimately, what the Queen says goes, so the Sussexes have no choice but to change their business name -- before they did, though, they had a few choice words about the situation. 

  • Over the weekend, the Sussexes attempted to lay everything out on their website.

    In addition to offering details about their future plans, the couple wrote this:

    "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word "Royal" overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "Sussex Royal" or any iteration of the word "Royal" in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."
    OK, then!

  • In another part, Harry and Meghan brought up Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

    Explaining why they filed so many trademarks, they wrote:

    "The trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed."
    In other words, don't come after them about trademarking -- everyone in the royal family does it. 

  • And in yet another part, they appeared to take a swipe at Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

    princess beatrice
    Splash News

    Possibly referencing the fact that the women are not working members of the royal family -- and haven't been for some time -- the Sussexes wrote:

    "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place."

  • Overall, it doesn't seem royal fans have taken to the couple's wording very kindly. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    A royal insider recently told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan ought to be more tactful throughout their transition period. 

    "Let's just hope they feel they have got whatever they want to get out of their system," the source said. "It was their decision to do this and the family is clearly trying their best to facilitate it. But it inevitably requires sacrifices on both sides and the Sussexes need to be rather more gracious about it. Sniping from the sidelines doesn’t help anyone."

  • Although it seems like Megxit is being dragged on, sources say the Queen is over it. 

    queen elizabeth
    Splash News

    A source told Vanity Fair that, even though Queen Elizabeth has been supportive of Harry and Meghan publicly, she "generally doesn't want to talk about it."

    The insider said: "The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her."

    The inside added: "She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with."

    Something tells us we've still got some time to go with this situation.

