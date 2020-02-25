18 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged in 2020 (Thus Far)

Love is in the air, big time, and it's not even March. All over social media, celebrities have been announcing their engagements to their significant others -- whether on key dates like New Year's Day or Valentine's, or random days in between.
On Instagram, we have a supermodel sporting a ring with a diamond so big that it should really have come with sunglasses. On Twitter, we see a reformed serial dater pictured on his knees, jewelry box in hand, with a hopeful look in his eyes. And everywhere, uber-sweet posts with declarations of unending love drip with honey and hope.
And, sigh, we're so here for it ALL.
We're taking in every picture and word with almost as much enthusiasm as if it were happening to us. Because the truth is, we live to live vicariously through these celebrity engagement posts.
It's all about the rings and the stories. Let us inform ya that pear-shaped diamonds are currently all the rage, but this year, there are all kinds of rings to gawk at, some of them tastefully proportional to the star's finger, others, not so much (still love'em!).
And when it comes to the stories, forget about it. These couples are getting us right here in the chest with the details, leaving us breathless. There are couples who found each other after painful divorces, others who have known each other since they were kids -- and never thought of the other in a romantic way -- but one day saw each other with brand new eyes. Some feel #blessed that someone is stepping in not just as an amazing partner but as a loving father figure for their child. Others are shining examples of how well blended families can work for the sake of the kids.
One would think that with the dismal track record of Hollywood marriages -- and a plethora of messy divorces -- no one would be rushing down the church aisle. But these celebs believe in love, they believe in taking chances, and they also probably believe in prenups. And so do we (well, at least the first two, but get back to us when we've made our first million). So let's take a look at the celebrity engagements of 2020 so far.
Anna Faris & Michael Barrett1
Confession time: It was a bit annoying that Chris Pratt seemed to become a movie star, move on from his marriage to Anna Faris rather quickly, then get all churchy, and get remarried to a Kennedy (Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold and Maria Shriver.) We wanted that level of good fortune for our girl. But, the perception of outsiders is one thing, and reality is another. Not only do Anna and Chris say they get along very well, but Anna has had her own blossoming -- though very private -- relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett since two months after her split was announced. Anna's Mom co-star, Allison Janney, outed the couple in January, confirming the engagement had happened months before.
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee2
Well, hello gorgeous ... engagement ring! Steve Kazee gave Jenna Dewan some serious hardware when he popped the question this month. (Finally!) Though they've only been dating since 2018, this couple is so obviously, ridiculously in love -- and about to be parents, to boot! -- that we were just waiting with bated breath for the inevitable announcement about them making it official. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," wrote Jenna on her Instagram. Steve wrote a sweet quote on his account: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."
Love sure came at these two, hard!
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev3
When Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev partnered on Dancing With the Stars, sparks flew, but they didn't get together until last year. Now, they're not only soon-to-be parents, but they're engaged. "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," wrote the former wrestler on her Instagram on January 3. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
Jourdan Dunn & Dion 'Sincere' Hamilton4
English supermodel Jourdan Dunn took to Instagram on February 1 to announce her engagement and show off her enormous and beautiful diamond ring. "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton...has a nice ring to it." Though she's always remained private about her relationship, even going so far as to cover his face with emojis in pictures, he's widely known to be rapper, music producer, and fashion designer Dion "Sincere" Hamilton, whom she's called her "life partner."
Peter Facinelli & Lily Anne Harrison5
Actor and Jennie Garth ex Peter Facinelli got engaged to actress and writer Lily Anne Harrison during a dream and very chill trip to Mexico on New Year's Eve. (He made it public by announcing it in People on February 2.) Facinelli, Harrison, Garth and her husband -- as well as Facinelli and Garth's three daughters -- have vacationed together in the past. Let's hear it for blended families and keeping it friendly for the sake of the kids.
Martha Hunt & Jason McDonald6
"I have a secret," wrote model and Taylor Swift girl squad member for life Martha Hunt in a picture announcing her engagement, fooling no one with a picture that featured a huge diamond ring, and two pictures of her and her boyfriend canoodling. Martha will marry her longtime love, photographer Jason McDonald, whom she met on a photo shoot in 2015. Congrats to the happy couple!
Danielle Brooks & Dennis Gelin7
In the waning minutes of New Year's Eve, Orange is the New Black favorite Danielle Brooks let fans know via Instagram that she and longtime boyfriend Dennis Gelin, with whom she shares an adorable son born in November, are set to become spouses. "I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end." Awww, true love.
Natalia Vodianova & Antoine Arnault8
Shout-out to Russian model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Natalia Vodianova's unusual and surely trend-setting ring, which features a pear-shaped diamond set sideways. At age 37, Natalia -- aka Supernova -- is a mother of five, and after her engagement to Antoine Arnault -- whose father, Bernard, is the billionaire chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy -- will soon be a wife for the second time. The couple has two kids together, in addition to Natalia's three kids from a previous marriage.
Jason Lewis & Liz Goodwin9
Smith Jerrod, aka Sex and the City hotness Jason Lewis, got down on one knee and got a "yes" from longtime girlfriend, producer Liz Goodwin. "On December 27th, 2019 I asked the woman of my dreams to marry me...making me the luckiest man in the world," he announced via Instagram on Valentine's Day. "I'm excited to take on every ounce of life with you, and feel so blessed that you are too."
Amanda Bynes & Paul10
We'd really like to be happy for Amanda Bynes, but as with everything regarding the troubled former Nickelodeon and She's All That star, we're cautiously optimistic. She took to Instagram to announce her engagement with a picture that showed a close up of a female hand sporting an enormous emerald-cut diamond ring, and a male hand wearing a gold wedding band. She later uploaded a somewhat disjointed video of herself (sporting two heart-shaped face tattoos) and her fiancé, whom she called Paul. Here's hoping for the best, especially since she'd need permission to get married from her parents, who hold her conservatorship.
Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco11
We honestly thought that NCIS and That 70s Show hottie Wilmer Valderrama would remain a bachelor till the end of his days, but, surprise! He is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. He gave her a huge, pear-shaped diamond (all the rage these days, it seems!) and announced the engagement on Instagram on January 2. The public first caught on that the two were dating back in April 2019.
Joel Courtney & Mia Scholink12
The Kissing Booth actor Joel Courtney is one traditional dude, getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Mia Scholink. And his unbridled enthusiasm for the moment and the prospect of their future together, revealed in a chain of hashtags, is so sweet: "#valentinesday #proposal #shesnotmygirlfriend #shesmyfiancé #engaged #overthemoon #cloud9 #beyondblessed and #sothankful," he wrote on Instagram.
Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh13
We love it when Bachelor contestants get picked as mates once off the show. Lesley Murphy, who competed in the 2013 Sean Lowe season, and years later dated Dean Unglert (her Bachelor Winter Games costar) is getting hitched to drone pilot and entrepreneur Alex Kavanagh -- who basically wrote a book on Instagram gushing about her. "Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love," read just one small part of the post.
Eliza Limehouse & Struthers McBride14
Well, here's a love story for the ages. Southern Charm's Eliza Limehouse has known fiancé Struthers McBride for many years. (They both come from South Carolina political families.) But it wasn't until they appeared in a bridal shoot together that they clicked on a whole other level. He whispered, "I want you to be mine," and the rest was, as they say, history. Great story for the kids.
Sheryl Sandberg & Tom Bernthal15
Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg got engaged to marketing CEO Tom Bernthal on Valentine's, and had lots to say about it in an Instagram post urging women to not wait around for a proposal.
"Part of me wanted the fairy tale. But I think you can have it without taking yourself out of the decision," Sandberg wrote. "@Tom_Bernthal and I talked it out (and those talks were quite romantic). We chose the weekend together. Then he planned the trip, hike, and picnic. Yes, he got down on one knee. And when he proposed, he had a letter for me – and I had a letter for him, because we took this step together."
Something to think about.
Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar16
Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter, Jennifer, got engaged to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar, and wrote him a cute -- what else -- Instagram post on January 29. "You are one of a kind," she wrote. "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."
Well, that bodes well.
Molly Bernard & Hannah Lieberman17
Younger star Molly Bernard and her girlfriend, criminal defense attorney Hannah Lieberman, got engaged, posting a very enlightened "We said YES" message on Instagram in January, sporting twin rings. (Hmm, wonder if co-star Hilary Duff will officiate the wedding?) After all, Bernard did just that, along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, for Hilary's December wedding to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, and it was epic.
Maria Bello & Dominique Crenn18
Actress Maria Bello and French chef Dominique Crenn -- who is the only woman to have a three-Michelin-star restaurant in the United States -- announced their engagement in the most casual way: They told reporters at an Oscar after party. When someone asked how they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, Bello said, "We light each other up."
That's all any of us really need.