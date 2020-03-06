17 Times Jessa Was the Sassiest Duggar

Watching the sisters of the Duggar family grow up, it was easy to see that they'd all been taught very well to be polite by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. But being polite doesn't always cut it when the haters come out to play on social media, and the older they've gotten, the more we've seen them stand up for themselves and each other -- especially where Jessa Duggar is concerned. In fact, Jessa is easily the sassiest member of the Duggar bunch, and she never holds back when it comes to speaking her mind and sharing her true thoughts.
The older Jessa has gotten, the more we've seen her real personality come out. Since she married Ben Seewald and started a family of her own, Jessa has always been quick to defend her parenting skills, her family's choices, and anything negative people might say about her kids online -- and we truly do love her for it.
Read on for all the times that Jessa has let her sass come out to play. We love the way she's never been afraid to clap back at anyone who calls her out or admit what she's really thinking, even if it's not what people want to hear. With any luck at all, her daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, will grow up to be just as sassy as her mama is.
Response to Pregnancy Rumors1
Jessa isn't here to discuss the state of her womb -- or entertain the idea that strangers might speculate about whether or not she's pregnant. In fact, when one fan on Facebook tried to stoke the pregnancy rumors, Jessa shut them down pretty swiftly by joking that she was actually expecting triplets this time around. Hey, if she can't keep 'em from talking, she might as well make them feel a little silly.
Defending Ivy's Pacifier2
Jessa's daughter, Ivy, isn't even a year old yet, but people have made comments on her Instagram posts about how she's too old to be using a pacifier. However, Jessa doesn't care about their opinions, and she hasn't been shy about making that known.
"I pretty much only give her a pacifier for car rides, so she's not super good at taking it -- but every time it goes in her mouth, she puts both little fists up on her cheeks like this," she wrote in the caption of this photo, heading off haters before they could go in on her.
Beating Critics To Calling Her Out3
Jessa knows the way the people of the internet work well enough to know when they're going to have something unkind to say to her, which is the exact reason she posted this photo of Henry and Spurgeon playing in a "dangerous" truck bed.
"P.S. Yes, we’re barefoot, and we kept away from the roll of barbed wire, and he didn’t get to keep the prized nail that he found. There. Beat ya to it," Jessa wrote in her caption.
Defending Her Sister4
Never let it be said that Jessa Duggar isn't always the first to stand up for her sisters, including big sister Jana. Before Jana joined IG, Jessa reassured fans that it's "not a rule, just a coincidence" that she and her family join the social media platform after they're courting and engaged, and at that point, it was just Jana's personal decision not to use the app. She's always been one to clear the air.
Showing Off Her Messy House5
Jessa's never been afraid to keep it real and reveal the moments where her life doesn't look perfect, whether it has to do with parenting or the state of her house, and as anyone who has had multiple kids at home knows, it's no easy task keeping the house clean and keeping an eye on the kiddos.
"6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed... can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry," Jessa wrote.
No Time for Shade6
This is another occasion when Jessa defended Jana, as any good sister would. When people began speculating on Instagram comments that Jana was or was not seeing someone, Jessa set the record straight, even commenting in reply, "she's not in a relationship. But if anyone is interested, please send all applications to me. I will check them out thoroughly." There's that sass we know and love!
Her Real Opinion on Bare Feet7
Jessa's gotten some flak in the past when it comes to photos of the kids in her family running around with bare feet, and she's definitely not here for it. Fans called out Jessa for her niece, Meredith, not wearing any shoes, and Jessa let them know exactly where to put it.
"Mine look about the same. It's 60 degrees outside today. That's barefoot weather," she wrote.
The lady has spoken!
Unapologetic Sippy Cup Supporter8
Before anyone could get a rude comment in about Spurgeon using a sippy cup at 22 months, Jessa laid down the law.
"That's my boy! Yes, he's 22 months old. Yes, he drinks water from a sippy cup, and yes, he still prefers to drink much of his milk/kefir from his bottle -- especially before nap/bedtime. (TBH, I wish he wouldn't have weaned himself early, and would've bf till 2. There, I said it.)," she wrote. "So there ya have it. If you are experiencing anxiety over this, please share all your wisdom and perfect parenting advice in the comments section below."
LOL. Too perfect!
Potty Training Problems9
After Jessa posted this photo of Spurgeon playing outside, people turned it into a debate about why he wasn't potty trained, and Jessa responded that she was letting him do his own thing in his own time.
"My philosophy is if they aren't able to do the whole thing from pulling their pants down and getting themselves on the toilet, to pulling their pants back up and washing their hands, they aren't ready," she wrote in a comment. "Otherwise it feels like it's actually the parent who's potty training and doing all the work."
Defending Her Husband10
After Jessa shared photos of a girls' weekend she spent with her sisters, some people criticized them for bringing all their children along -- and they couldn't understand why the little ones didn't stay at home with their fathers. As always, Jessa hit back with the perfect response, reminding her followers that some of the babies are still breastfeeding. Plus, maybe everyone actually wanted their kids around?!
Showering Kids With Gifts Without Shame11
Looks like Jessa can't even celebrate her kid's birthday without getting a little backlash -- but as usual, she was ready to defend her choices when people called her out for giving Henry too many gifts.
"True, he is young, and he doesn't quite grasp the 'birthday' thing," Jessa responded. "We chose gifts that the whole family can enjoy -- not just him -- though he gets the joy of opening and ownership. Classic books, bird feeder, etc. There was one gift not for sharing: new underwear! Ha! We try to keep it practical and educational."
Defending Jinger's Parenting12
Here comes Jessa, standing up for one of her sisters again! When some of the sisters visited cousin Amy's new boutique, Jinger's daughter, Felicity, was in tow, and in one photo that Jinger posted, Felicity was hanging out with Aunt Jana in her bare feet. Jessa immediately made a joke to the haters who took over the comments.
"And she was let outside to run in the snow like that," Jessa said. 'So terrible." LOL!
Breaking Courtship Rules13
Even though the rules of courtship are pretty strict in the Duggar fam, in their book, Growing Up Duggar, Jessa admitted to breaking those rules while she and Ben were still courting in the form of unsupervised phone calls. She wrote:
"The day Ben and I started courting, we began our tradition of calling each other on the phone every night! These were such special times. We would talk about everything from how our day went, to what we had been learning from our Bible reading, and then just anything else that we wanted to talk about. These calls were not 'chaperoned.' They were private -- just between the two of us."
Jessa makes her own rules!
Sharing Her True Feelings14
Jessa's always been one to share her true feelings, even on Counting On, when she admitted that the fact that her husband was friends with Jeremy Vuolo before he started courting Jinger was a little weird -- and that she thought their relationship might be moving too fast.
"Jeremy and Ben are really good friends," Jessa said at the time. "Ben would say one of his best friends. Now Jeremy's getting to know my sister. It's kinda crazy. It feels kinda too fast sometimes for me."
Leave it to her to always give an honest answer!
Shutting Down Crazy Rumors15
We've heard a lot of outlandish stories about the Duggars as a whole, but the rumors have gotten out of hand sometimes -- including one about Jessa and Ben having sex in the church after they got married. In response, she posted a Bible verse on Instagram, and let that be the end of it.
Just enough sass to get her point across while also reminding people of what she believes in. Jessa has never let anyone walk all over her, so that rumor mill better take it somewhere else.
Clapping Back About Henry's Hair16
Anyone who's watched 19 Kids & Counting or Counting On knows that in the Duggar family, most of the hair cutting happens in house, and that's something that she's continued now that she and Ben have a family of their own. But people really could not understand why she'd cut her son's hair instead of taking to him to a professional, and she had the clap back at the ready.
“I get my hair cut by a professional at least 2x a year -- but I love cutting hair for my husband, my boys and my bros, and they love that they don’t have to pay to get it done," she responded to a critical comment. "It’s great for all of us to branch out and learn new skills whenever we can!”
Defending Spurgeon's Name17
Jessa's name for her firstborn child, Spurgeon, is definitely an unusual one, but it does hold meaning for her and Ben -- and when someone on Instagram put down the choice of name, Jessa wasted no time defending their decision.
“We happen to love the name, and it suits him nicely!” she said, adding that it was the name of a famous preacher she and Ben liked.
Honestly, we can't imagine Spurgeon with any other name!