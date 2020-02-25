20 Times Saint West Was an Adorable Little Mini-Kanye

As much as North West takes after her mom Kim Kardashian, we have to admit that Saint West is always putting off the most Kanye West vibes ever. From the good looks he's inherited from his dad to the expressions on his face and the way he poses for pictures -- candid ones and staged ones -- it seems like this little guy is just naturally taking after his dad. We can definitely see a little Kim in him, too, of course ... but it's pretty clear that Saint is just a mini-version of Kanye.
After all, there are few things that get Kanye really smiling (especially in the presence of cameras, whether it's the paparazzi or the Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crew), but when he's around his kids, he can't help but smile a big goofy smile, and that's yet another thing he's passed on to his first son.
We're sure that Psalm will join their club once he gets a little older and we find out what his personality is like, but for now? It's pretty obvious that Saint is the current reigning mini-Kanye, and that fact is more and more clear the older he gets (and the more he wears clothing that is definitely influenced by his dad's sense of style!
Read on for all the times that Saint was Kanye's mini-me. He's already growing up so fast, and we can't wait to see his sweet bond with his dad grow as he continues to get older.
Center Of Attention1
If we ever needed proof that Saint has his dad's energy, this photo ought to do it! We know that Kanye loves to be the center of attention, and in this pic, Saint's doing exactly the same thing -- and to make it even better, we love that Kanye's holding him up so he can be the star of the show. This definitely seems like a personality trait that he inherited from his dad (because if he got it from Kim, he'd be posing for his best angle).
All Candid2
There are a couple of things about this photo that truly stand out as all Kanye to us. First of all, the fact that he's not paying attention to photographers in a candid picture -- just like Kanye, who always seems to have a million things on his mind. Then, there's also the fact that he's killing it in his Adidas outfit, because he and Kanye both love living in their athleisure. Those two are exactly the same.
Cheesin' It Up3
Here, we have Saint, giving the camera the absolute biggest smile he could muster. We know, we know -- Kanye's usually a pretty stoic dude. But in the occasions that he does crack a smile, it's usually a huge, teeth bearing grin like the one that Saint is wearing in this photo, which makes us think that it's another one of those traits he inherited from his dad for sure. Such a cute little guy!
Dressed Like His Dad -- Literally4
Best Halloween costume ever, or best Halloween costume ever? Last Halloween, Saint opted to dress up just like his dad did in his music video for "I Love It." Is there anything more adorable than seeing him be his dad's mini like this, especially with his BFF and cousin, Reign, by his side, dressed as Lil Pump? This is the perfect costume, down to the very last detail. We bet Kanye adored it.
With His Mama5
We know how much Kanye absolutely loves his wife, Kim -- we can say what we want about him, but he definitely seems to be a loving husband. And in this photo, it's pretty clear that Saint feels the same way about his mama! It's so sweet how they're holding hands in this paparazzi photo as Kim's walking down the street with baby Chicago in her arms. Both kiddos have grown so much since then!
On Island Time6
Kim captioned this photo "OMG," and we have to agree with her on that for sure! This is one of the cutest pictures of Saint ever, and as much as Kanye loves his vacations, we shouldn't be surprised that Saint seems to be following in his footsteps in that department. He looks totally pleased to be on the beach, covered in sand. Hey, even toddlers need a little vacation every once in awhile!
With His Sis7
We know that Saint and North had their differences in the past, but Saint and Chicago have been totally inseparable from the very start -- their relationship is so adorable! And here, he's looking just like his dad, from the look on his face to the camo t-shirt he's wearing that totally looks like something Kanye would wear himself. Just chilling out on the couch with his little sister -- that's the way to be!
Out On The Street8
Here's yet another crazy cute picture of Saint that reminds us so much of his dad -- and this time, he's walking their dog, Sushi. His face is all Kanye here, and so is his outfit, between his sneaks, distressed shorts, and the t-shirt he's wearing. This kid may be surrounded by cameras (and people) at all times, but he's learned how to make it work for him. Every candid photo he takes is a masterpiece!
Christmas 20179
Here Kim, North, Kanye, and Saint are posing together for a holiday photo, and once again, Saint is bearing a striking resemblance to his daddy. Of course, he's stuck to his dad like glue (this seems to be a pretty common trait of his), and he and Kanye are both dressed in all black outfits, exuding all that cool energy the both of them have. He's even making an expression we've seen on his dad's face a time or two!
A Serious Ride For a Serious Kid10
We know that Kanye takes his modes of transportation very seriously, and by the looks of this photo of Saint on a big wheel-type bike, it seems like he feels the same way about it -- down to the Harley Davidson sweatpants he was sporting that day. That intense look of concentration is one that he could have only inherited from his father, after all ... and we have a feeling this will also apply when he's older and gets his own car.
The Birthday Boy11
Everything about these photos of Saint celebrating his birthday when he turned four last December screams "Kanye" to us! From the pose he's doing with his mom (the theme was dinosaurs, after all) to the dramatic shot of him standing in the middle of some mysterious smoke, to the sheer delight on both his and his dad's faces when they were hanging out at the party together -- too perfect.
Merry Christmas12
Every year, we look forward to the Kardashian Christmas card, and while one including the whole family didn't happen in 2019, Kim made sure to get a family photo of her own branch of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree. And honestly, Saint in this photo is totally his dad. The grey sweats were the theme, but there's something about the way Saint's pulling them off that makes us think of Kanye.
All Business13
Saint, his mom, and his siblings are all dressed up for Kanye's Sunday Service, and as always, he's looking like a miniature version of his dad here. From the very serious expression on his face to the way he can look good in literally any outfit his parents put on him, we're impressed. And despite how serious he is, he still made sure to have his lollipop, and we know Kanye loves his sweet treats, too.
Looking Hardcore14
Yep, Saint has another lollipop here, which is Kanye enough all on its own ... but the rest of this photo reminds us so much of his dad, too. When we say this kid is photogenic, we mean it -- and that still stands, even when he's posing with a silly expression on his face in a selfie with his mom. Besides, the leopard print jacket that he's wearing has got to be something his dad approves of.
Peacin' Out15
"This boy right here really lives up to his name!" Kim wrote in her caption when she posted her photo, and while we're not sure he gets his saintliness from his father, everything else about this pic is totally like Kanye -- especially the fact that he is really pulling off that kimono. A lot of little boys out there might never wear something like that, but Saint's all about the style, just like his dad.
With His Brother16
It's not just his sisters that Saint loves -- he's been pretty tight with his little brother, Psalm, since he arrived last year, too. This is just one of those photos where we can really see how much Saint looks like Kanye more and more the older he gets, from the eyes down to his very serious expression. Sure, the hair might be a little different, but that's a good thing. Saint's working those curls!
Kisses For Chicago17
Saint's trying to give Chicago all the love in this photo, and it's too cute for words! And everything about the way he looks in this photo is once again giving us all the Kanye vibes -- especially his outfit. Fans know that Kanye is all about the sweats (especially the kind that come in a matching set), so we wouldn't be surprised at all if we found out that he was the one who picked out Saint's outfit that day.
Always in Fashion18
This (very serious) family photo was taken outside of the birthday party that Kylie threw for Stormi when she turned two, and we love that Saint is giving off that Kanye energy all over again. It's hard enough to get kids to smile for a photo, but somehow, Kim and Kanye got everyone to give their most serious looks to the camera, including Saint, who's all dressed up for the occasion (and looking pretty spiffy).
Traveling In Style19
It's gotta be good to be a Kardashian-West kid, and this photo truly illustrates why! Here's Saint, lounging on a private plane, eating some candy and chilling out in his sweats. This is the kind of luxury experience that most of us will never get to have, but for Saint, it's just another typical travel day. He's cool as a cucumber, as always ... much like his dad always seems to be, no matter what's going on.
Father & Son20
Of all the photos that Saint and Kanye have taken together in the four years since he joined their family, this one might end up being one of our favorites. The love they have for each other is so obvious in this pic as Kanye smooches his kiddo on the cheek -- that little grin on Saint's face to have his dad close says it all. And there he is again, wearing another Kanye-approved outfit for sure!