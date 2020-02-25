20 Times Saint West Was an Adorable Little Mini-Kanye



kimkardashian/instagram As much as North West takes after her mom Kim Kardashian, we have to admit that Saint West is always putting off the most Kanye West vibes ever. From the good looks he's inherited from his dad to the expressions on his face and the way he poses for pictures -- candid ones and staged ones -- it seems like this little guy is just naturally taking after his dad. We can definitely see a little Kim in him, too, of course ... but it's pretty clear that Saint is just a mini-version of Kanye.

After all, there are few things that get Kanye really smiling (especially in the presence of cameras, whether it's the paparazzi or the Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crew), but when he's around his kids, he can't help but smile a big goofy smile, and that's yet another thing he's passed on to his first son.

We're sure that Psalm will join their club once he gets a little older and we find out what his personality is like, but for now? It's pretty obvious that Saint is the current reigning mini-Kanye, and that fact is more and more clear the older he gets (and the more he wears clothing that is definitely influenced by his dad's sense of style!

Read on for all the times that Saint was Kanye's mini-me. He's already growing up so fast, and we can't wait to see his sweet bond with his dad grow as he continues to get older.