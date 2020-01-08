Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make a Big Announcement About Their New Private Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put out an official statement regarding the decision.

According to People magazine, a spokesperson for the formerly royal couple said, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

The statement continued, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."