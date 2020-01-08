Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make a Big Announcement About Their New Private Life

Getty Images
It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle soon won't even be royal in name only. The couple announced on Friday, February 21, that they will not be using the word "royal" in their charity foundation name. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about whether Queen Elizabeth would allow them to use royal branding after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put out an official statement regarding the decision.
-
They also apparently removed their trademark applications.
-
-
We have an important question about this latest development.
What does that mean for Instagram? The couple set records when they first launched their own Instagram account under the name @sussexroyal last spring. If they're not planning on using any "royal" branding going forward, does that mean their Insta name is going to change? Or what about their URL, sussexroyal.com?
So many questions, now that we think about it.
-
Another source reported that Meghan is "over the drama" and doesn't think the brand name matters much anyway.
-
-
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are officially out of The Firm March 31.
Share this Story