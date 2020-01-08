Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Done With Drama From the Press

Now, sources are saying Meghan is tired of the branding being an issue at all.

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment," a source told the Daily Mail.

The insider continued, "Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty."



That's all true -- but hopefully, this doesn't end up becoming a legal issue that she and Harry have to battle in court.