Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Done With Drama From the Press

Sounds like Meghan Markle is just about fed up with all the backlash that's been going on since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their positions as senior royals -- and we can't say we blame her. Reportedly, Meghan's done with all of the drama that has transpired over the past couple of months, because honestly, why wouldn't she be?
Recently, news broke that Meghan and Harry may not be able to use their Sussex Royal branding.
Now, sources are saying Meghan is tired of the branding being an issue at all.
As always, it sounds like Meghan and Harry's main focus is on their son.
We're definitely interested in seeing how this whole Sussex Royal thing plays out.
If they've truly been banned from using it, it doesn't seem like Harry and Meghan are too concerned about removing the word "royal" from their branding whatsoever. Their Instagram handle is still @sussexroyal, and they seem to still be actively using the account ... so either the source was wrong, or Meghan and Harry are going to fight for the right to keep the branding they've had all along.
Whatever happens next, we hope Meghan is finding time to chill.
Between handling all the backlash against her and Harry and building their new life while raising a baby, we have a feeling this mama is probably pretty tired, and that makes us extra glad that she's at least able to be in Canada, away from the major stressors and all the cameras.
Hang in there, Meghan. It'll all be worth it in the end -- and there's gotta be a light at the end of the tunnel coming soon.
