Kate Middleton Shares the Sweetest Detail About Prince George's Birth

Sounds like this father and son duo have been close since the beginning -- but knowing Prince William and Prince George, we're not surprised. During her recent podcast appearance, Kate Middleton shared a sweet detail about George's birth involving William, and it sounds like such a beautiful moment for everyone involved as Will and Kate became parents for the first time. 

  • On the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, Kate opened up about the day George was born. 

    "It is extraordinary -- how can the human body do that?" Kate said. "It is utterly extraordinary, actually. [George] was very sweet, and [I was] sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy."

    That's why they call it the miracle of life, after all -- giving birth can definitely be a scary process (especially for first time moms, like Kate was at the time), but when it ends up with a healthy baby, it's also pretty magical.

  • Kate also shared the special moment when Will met George for the first time. 

    She admitted that she and William didn't know if George would be a boy or a girl ahead of time, which made the whole experience that much more exciting -- and she said that Will was filled with joy when he got to meet his son for the first time.

    "It was a surprise. But also seeing … you know, your husband, William ... seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special," she said.

  • She also shared what it was like to introduce George to the world so soon after giving birth. 

    She recalled stepping out of the Lindo Wing to face the public "slightly terrifying," but she got through it, thanks to how supportive everyone was.

    "Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about ... and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important," she said. "But equally it was coupled with a new-born baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

  • Now, years later, we can hardly believe how much their family has grown. 

    Not only is George a full-fledged big kid now, but he's also a big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal family has changed a lot since George was born, but we have a feeling that bond between him and his dad never will. It's so sweet to hear that William was so excited to meet his little guy -- it just goes to show that even though he and Kate are royals, they're also just parents like many of us. 

  • Here's hoping Kate keeps sharing more about her family.

    We can't get over how adorable this family of five is, and we love that Kate has been opening up about motherhood and her personal life lately. Hopefully, this won't be the only podcast she records ... and if she even wanted to start one of her own, we'd be all ears.

    Seriously, Kate -- think about it. We'd be her biggest fans! 

