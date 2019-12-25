Kate Middleton Shares the Sweetest Detail About Prince George's Birth

Splash News
Sounds like this father and son duo have been close since the beginning -- but knowing Prince William and Prince George, we're not surprised. During her recent podcast appearance, Kate Middleton shared a sweet detail about George's birth involving William, and it sounds like such a beautiful moment for everyone involved as Will and Kate became parents for the first time.
On the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, Kate opened up about the day George was born.
"It is extraordinary -- how can the human body do that?" Kate said. "It is utterly extraordinary, actually. [George] was very sweet, and [I was] sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy."
That's why they call it the miracle of life, after all -- giving birth can definitely be a scary process (especially for first time moms, like Kate was at the time), but when it ends up with a healthy baby, it's also pretty magical.
Kate also shared the special moment when Will met George for the first time.
She also shared what it was like to introduce George to the world so soon after giving birth.
Now, years later, we can hardly believe how much their family has grown.
Not only is George a full-fledged big kid now, but he's also a big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal family has changed a lot since George was born, but we have a feeling that bond between him and his dad never will. It's so sweet to hear that William was so excited to meet his little guy -- it just goes to show that even though he and Kate are royals, they're also just parents like many of us.
Here's hoping Kate keeps sharing more about her family.
We can't get over how adorable this family of five is, and we love that Kate has been opening up about motherhood and her personal life lately. Hopefully, this won't be the only podcast she records ... and if she even wanted to start one of her own, we'd be all ears.
Seriously, Kate -- think about it. We'd be her biggest fans!
