Matt Roloff Reaches Out to 9-Year-Old Boy Being Bullied Because of His Dwarfism

"Let Quaden (and his mom) know they are welcome to swing by Roloff Farms for a full VIP tour and some encouragement on how wonderful being a little person can be," Matt wrote in the caption of this post, thanking all of the people who brought Quaden to his attention.



Of course, no one can ever undo everything that Quaden has been through, but maybe it would be helpful for him to see the light at the end of the tunnel, talking to a fellow little person who has been there and grown up to be a happy, successful adult.