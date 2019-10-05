Matt Roloff Reaches Out to 9-Year-Old Boy Being Bullied Because of His Dwarfism

mattroloff/Instagram; Yarraka Bayles/Facebook
It's not easy being a little person, but Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff wants others to know they have his support. After he found out about a 9-year-old boy who's being bullied because of his dwarfism, Matt has reached out, and although we're not sure if they've managed to connect just yet, it's a really sweet gesture -- and maybe it'll end up making a big difference in the boy's life.
-
Quaden Bayles made headlines this week when his mom shared a video of his reaction to being bullied at school because of his dwarfism.
In the NSFW video, Quaden is in the car after school, telling his mom, "Give me a knife, I'm gonna kill myself," as his mother explains everything he's been through at school.
It's heartbreaking to watch Quaden cry on camera as his mom talks about the impact bullying has had on him, and she says that it's relentless -- every day, there's another episode that sends him home in tears.
-
This has prompted Matt to reach out and invite Quaden to Roloff Farms.
"Let Quaden (and his mom) know they are welcome to swing by Roloff Farms for a full VIP tour and some encouragement on how wonderful being a little person can be," Matt wrote in the caption of this post, thanking all of the people who brought Quaden to his attention.
Of course, no one can ever undo everything that Quaden has been through, but maybe it would be helpful for him to see the light at the end of the tunnel, talking to a fellow little person who has been there and grown up to be a happy, successful adult.
-
-
Matt isn't the only celebrity who's reached out, either. Hugh Jackman also shared a sweet message for Quaden.
In a video the Greatest Showman star shared on Twitter, Hugh let Quaden know that he's thinking about him.
"Quaden, you are stronger than you know, man," Hugh says in the video. "And no matter what, you've got a friend in me. So everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period. Life is hard enough. So let's just remember that every person you know is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind.
Well said!
-
It's so sweet to see the outpouring of support Quaden is getting.
Hopefully, his story will be a reminder to everyone that bullying is never OK under any circumstances, because no kid (or adult) should ever come home feeling the way Quaden did in that video that his mother shared.
So many people all over the world are rooting for Quaden, Matt included -- we hope he knows how many people are sending him all the positive vibes.
-
-
We'd love to see Quaden hanging out at Roloff Farms with Matt and the rest of the family.
It's been a long journey for Matt, Amy, and their family, but through Little People, Big World, they've managed to become such a positive light -- and after watching them on TLC for 19 seasons (and counting), they've shown from their example that there's nothing holding them back or keeping them from doing the things they want to do in their lives, including dwarfism.
We'll be thinking of Quaden. Here's hoping things get better for him soon.
