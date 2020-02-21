20 Times Kate Middleton Was Perfectly Posh in a Pair of Tights

Image: Splash News



Splash News Kate Middleton's sense of style is impeccable. And, sure, the Duchess of Cambridge probably has a royal stylist to help her pick things out and make decisions (especially for big events), but we can just feel that a lot of what goes into a Kate outfit are her own style choices. One thing that Kate Middleton loves to wear? Tights. She's a big fan of black tights specifically, but when she's not wearing those, she's probably wearing nude pantyhose. That may seem old-fashioned to many of us, but it's actually popular in Europe -- and for royals especially -- to help keep their looks seamless even in the summer. Glamour reported that lingerie expert Jenny Altman said, "Many American women shy away from nude hosiery, but in European countries women wear it all year round for a flawless finish. I think it makes you a lot less self conscious in short skirts. It’s like makeup for your legs!"

It certainly gives Kate a streamlined look, especially when she knows she's going to be constantly photographed. And when she's not wearing nude in the warmer months, she usually opts for a thick black pair of tights in the winter so she can keep wearing dresses year-round, even as the weather gets cold.

Every once in a while, Kate does switch things up, though. She's been seen wearing navy tights, brown tights, and even patterned tights. And, she often reaches for a pair with built-in sticky pads that help grip her favorite heels. Harper's Bazaar reported that one of Kate's go-to brands of pantyhose are from department store John Lewis. They cost $7, come in three colors, and have stickers inside to cling to shoes -- since wearing regular pantyhose and pumps can sometimes be a slippery situation.

To see all the times Kate rocked a pair of tights, keep reading.