20 of Ember & Bode Roloff's Cutest Sibling Moments So Far



audreyroloff/Instagram It is not a given that an older sibling will take to their newborn brother or sister. Sibling rivalry is real. It's natural for previously only children to be a little jealous of the new little one or possessive over their time with their parents. But Ember Roloff and Bode Roloff's sibling relationship seems to have no hint of sibling rivalry. Maybe it's because Ember is only about two years old and she's just too young to know any different. Or maybe it's just that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff really lucked out and happened to have two kids who really love each other. And, even if that changes later on (which, let's be real, it probably will. Few people like their siblings all the time as they get older), the couple will always have these early days to look back on fondly.

Ever since Bode was born on January 8, Ember has faithfully been by his side, watching out for him, and giving him all the love in the world. Audrey posted a photo of the two at the hospital together shortly after Bode's birth and shared her joy in the caption about how they were already getting along swimmingly. "She is just the sweetest big sister already," Audrey wrote. "She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies. Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full."

It turns out that their initial meeting was just a sign of things to come, as Ember stepped wholeheartedly into her big sister role. Some of the precious moments that Audrey and Jeremy have shared of their sibling relationship include Ember helping Bode reach for his toys, giving him gentle kisses, holding his hand, watching over him as he sleeps, and so on. They're really the cutest, and all of that is captured in these 20 adorable sibling moments that they've had so far.