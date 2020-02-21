20 of Ember & Bode Roloff's Cutest Sibling Moments So Far

It is not a given that an older sibling will take to their newborn brother or sister. Sibling rivalry is real. It's natural for previously only children to be a little jealous of the new little one or possessive over their time with their parents. But Ember Roloff and Bode Roloff's sibling relationship seems to have no hint of sibling rivalry. Maybe it's because Ember is only about two years old and she's just too young to know any different. Or maybe it's just that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff really lucked out and happened to have two kids who really love each other.
And, even if that changes later on (which, let's be real, it probably will. Few people like their siblings all the time as they get older), the couple will always have these early days to look back on fondly.
Ever since Bode was born on January 8, Ember has faithfully been by his side, watching out for him, and giving him all the love in the world. Audrey posted a photo of the two at the hospital together shortly after Bode's birth and shared her joy in the caption about how they were already getting along swimmingly. "She is just the sweetest big sister already," Audrey wrote. "She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies. Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full."
It turns out that their initial meeting was just a sign of things to come, as Ember stepped wholeheartedly into her big sister role. Some of the precious moments that Audrey and Jeremy have shared of their sibling relationship include Ember helping Bode reach for his toys, giving him gentle kisses, holding his hand, watching over him as he sleeps, and so on. They're really the cutest, and all of that is captured in these 20 adorable sibling moments that they've had so far.
Getting Excited for Baby Brother1
Even before Bode was born, Ember was excited to be a big sister. This pregnancy photoshoot is so cute with little Ember giving her soon-to-be-born brother a big kiss. Even after he did come into their family and changed things up quite a bit, Ember's been a doting sister. She was ready to take on her sister role, and this photo is proof.
Meeting Bode for the First Time2
Audrey posted a photo of Ember meeting Bode for the first time and described it as "one of [her] favorite moments ever." Audrey added, "She is just the sweetest big sister already ... she's so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies." New siblings aren't always totally welcomed by the older ones, but Ember seems to be the exception to the sibling rivalry issue.
Tender Moments3
We can just feel the tenderness of this moment through the screen. Ember is giving Bode such a gentle kiss, and Audrey wrote that she said in awe, "He's looking at me." Ember seems completely fascinated by her new sibling and really in tune with him already. Also, we can't get over how cute it is that she gently wrapped her arm around his head. Such a protective big sister.
Best Buds4
Just two buddies hanging out. Audrey posted this cute snap on her Instagram Story and we're so glad she did. Ember looks so sweet here with her arm slung over Bode's shoulders, giving him a little kiss. He's pretty zonked out but also sort of gently holding on to Ember's finger. These two are almost too adorable. We don't know how Audrey doesn't just take photos of them together all day.
Story Time5
"Feeling extra grateful for the [simplest] moments like this one," Audrey wrote. Story time now has twice the children involved, but Audrey's made sure to make room for both her kids when she reads to them. All three are snuggled up in a chair together for the bedtime ritual. It's such a cute scene of a mama and her two babies.
Family of Four6
Adjusting to a new baby in the house takes a while. Audrey posted this photo of the family reading together and wrote, "I just think it's wild that there are four of us reading bedtime books in Ember's room now." For a long time it was just Ember, but now there's Bode too. And he seems to be fitting in great so far. Thanks in large part to Ember being such a caring sister who has totally made room for her little brother in her usual activities with mom and dad.
Cute Kisses7
Ember is only two, but she knows how to be so careful and sweet to her little bro. "We took some photos of these two yesterday and the sweetness was just too much," Audrey wrote. "Ember just loves her baby brother so much." As they grow up, they may have their moments, so it's nice that Audrey will have these photos to look back on when things get a little more hectic.
Out for a Stroll8
Little Bode is all tucked into his stroller in this photo, but it's still such a great moment of a nice family outing. "A walk around the farm is about all I can do these days," Audrey admitted about healing from pregnancy. Hey, no shame in that. We've all been there. At least she has these two cuties to keep her company while she takes a stroll.
Checking In9
While Bode napped in his car seat, Ember checked in on her little bro. She's so attentive for a two year old! Just wait until they both get a little older and Ember can be a second set of hands and eyes to help Audrey and Jeremy out in caring for Bode. That's the beauty of having multiple kids. They entertain each other and also help out.
Sleeping Twins10
Audrey posted these side-by-side photos of Ember and Bode sleeping when they were around the same age and they look like twins! Seriously, if she hadn't labeled the pictures, we never would have known who was who. We might have even thought they were both photos of Bode! Those Roloff genes are strong. We wonder if they'll continue to look alike as they get older.
Smiling Twins11
Just like Bode and Ember looked the same while sleeping, they also look the same in these cute photos of them smiling. That big baby grin is so cute, and they both have the same joyful smiles. Bode is also just around a month old and already grinning away like an old pro. Maybe Ember gave him a tip or two on cracking a smile.
Tucking Bode in12
"Here you go Bode," little Ember said after climbing up onto a chair to spend some time with her brother and dad. She carefully tucked a blanket around Bode to keep him warm. "He's cozy," she added, with a gentle pat on her brother's stomach. Go ahead and just melt all of our hearts, huh Ember? She's the sweetest big sis. Audrey and Jeremy are lucky parents.
By His Side13
When it came time to take Bode's one-month photo for Instagram, Ember didn't want her brother to hog all the spotlight. (Hey! That's understandable.) "Ember wanted to lay by Bode and relive her monthly photos," Audrey wrote on this cute pic. She's even got the new baby pose down pat with her arms outstretched and feet up in the air. She's an old pro at this.
Holding Hands14
By far the best part of that joint monthly photo, though, is that Ember and Bode are holding hands. It doesn't seem like Audrey staged this at all, since she was originally just trying to take a photo of Bode by himself. That means that Ember climbed into the picture and chose to hold her little brother's hand with all the sweetness in the world. Our hearts can't take this cuteness.
Helping Hand15
When Bode couldn't quite reach the hanging items in this play gym, Ember was right there to lend a helping hand. "Trying to help baby brother reach," Audrey captioned this cute moment. At the rate Ember is going, Bode's never going to have to worry about a thing in life. His big sister will always be there to help him if he needs it. That's gonna come in handy (pun intended).
Mommy Time16
Jeremy captioned this sweet moment between a mom and her babies. Audrey was reading both Ember and Bode a book and they all looked so cute all cuddled up together. Ember and Bode aren't always together in all of their parents' photos, but it's clear that story time is an all hands on deck family ritual. Bode may not be old enough to understand the words yet, but he's going to grow up making these memories alongside his sister and his mom and dad. Aww.
Protective Big Sister17
At a party to welcome Bode into the world, Ember sat carefully with her brother tucked in her arms. She even made sure to support his head as she smiled for the camera. Even though she had all the attention before Bode's birth, she doesn't seem to mind sharing it with her little brother now. These two are going to grow up so close at this rate.
Already Playing Together18
This is a screenshot of an Instagram video that Audrey posted, so we can't see Bode in frame. But his mom was pushing him in the stroller while Jeremy pushed Ember on her bike, and Ember seemed really thrilled that they were all doing this together. "I'm riding the bike and baby brother riding on the stroller," Ember said excitedly. Here's hoping she's always this thrilled to do things alongside Bode.
Watchful Eye19
Amy Roloff, Jeremy's mom and the kids' grandma, posted this cute photo shortly after Bode was born. It shows how quickly Ember adopted her big sister protector role. Here she is watching over a sleeping Bode, determined to keep an eye on him. She's such a doting sibling. Jeremy and Audrey really hit the jackpot with the two of them.
Dinner with Grandpa20
Grandpa Matt Roloff posted this photo of a dinner outing with Jeremy, Audrey, and the kids. "Oh my goodness!! So fun watching all the personalities of my Grand babies start to emerge," Matt captioned the pic. "You are all in for a treat as you get to know these kids. Ember a beautiful and brilliant girl. While Bode James is all buffed out and cool as a cucumber at only 4 weeks old."
How fun that they get to build these memories with Grandpa early on.