20 Things Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are (Probably) Doing in Canada

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and 2020 has only just begun. After spending the last couple of years getting married and then welcome their first child, baby Archie, into the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very busy. And then, in January, after taking a few weeks off for the holidays, they announced that they were stepping down from royal life, changing the game and almost immediately heading off to Canada, where the family has been based since.
Given how stressful being a member of the royal family has been (especially for Meghan and Harry), we can imagine that exiting the UK and all the bad press that has followed them has been a totally exhausting experience. But now, it sounds like things are getting better for them, and maybe it's because of the new home they've made for themselves in Canada -- and when we imagine their lives now, we imagine them living in a way more chill and relaxing way.
Thanks to reports, we do know a little about what their lives are like now, from the time they've been spending outdoors to how they've become homebodies. But we have to fill in the blanks when it comes to the rest of it ... at least, until they decide to finally give us that reality show we've been begging for.
Read on for what we assume Meghan and Harry's life in Canada is like these days. Seems like there's a lot of Tim Hortons involved, if we had to guess.
Hiking & Enjoying Nature1
Since arriving in Canada, Meghan's been spotted hiking and looking like she's having a blast. Of course, this is something she was never pictured doing in her off time in the UK, but then again, it's important to remember that she probably didn't have much off time when she was fulfilling her royal duties as a senior member of the fam. Now, she can hit the great outdoors whenever she feels the need.
Making Travel Plans2
We know that Meghan and Harry have been doing a bit of traveling since they ended up in the Great White North, including a short trip to Miami for a speaking engagement. We have a feeling they're probably plotting where else they'd like to go, because now, they have a lot more freedom in the plans that they make and in the time that they have available to go places. Book those tickets, y'all!
House Hunting in California3
There have been reports circulating that Meghan and Harry are looking for a house to call their own in Los Angeles. So far, they have yet to confirm this intel (and we doubt they ever will, knowing how much they love their privacy) but it would make sense if they wanted a home base there, near Meghan's family and friends ... and weather that's a bit warmer than what they have going on in Canada!
Spending Quality Time With Archie4
We have a feeling that a big part of the reason that Meghan and Harry ultimately decided to make their royal exit was Archie. After all, they probably want the best for him and to raise him in a more chill environment -- like a lot of parents would feel. So of course now that they have more free time, we don't doubt that they're spending most of it with their little guy. He is pretty cute, after all.
Doing Yoga5
According to reports from People, Meghan and Harry are living a quiet life in Canada, and yes, that means a new yoga habit they've both apparently picked up.
"They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs," a source close to the couple said. Who knew?!
Hanging Out With Their Dogs6
Remember when Meghan was caught hiking by paparazzi? Not only was she wearing Archie at the time, but she was also walking her two dogs -- something she didn't seem to have much time to do while she was busy fulfilling all of the duties that came with being the Duchess of Sussex in the UK. Now, she has plenty of time to give her pooches all the attention and love she wants to.
Prepping Their Foundation7
Meghan and Harry have been open about the fact that their major project in the works is their foundation, and now, it sounds like they're spending the first part of the year laying the ground work to make it into exactly what they want it to be. It seems like this is going to be their main gig, and we don't doubt that they're putting in a ton of work to make sure every last detail is perfect.
Making Business Moves8
Now that Meghan is free to jump back into the entertainment industry (or even just dip a toe back into those Hollywood waters), we know that she's already signed a deal to lend her voice to Disney in exchange for a charitable donation from the company. We highly doubt this is the only project she has in the works, though; if we know Meghan, this lady is cooking up a lot of huge stuff behind the scenes.
Soaking Up All That Privacy9
Let's face it -- in the UK, as senior royals, Meghan and Harry had basically no privacy. Their every move was photographed and recorded, and we all know that the media wasn't exactly nice to them. But now that they're in Canada, things seem to be a lot different, so we can only imagine that they're truly embracing their newfound privacy and living their lives behind closed doors, just like they wanted.
Not Being Royal10
As much fun as being a part of the royal family seems sometimes, it also seems totally exhausting. It comes with a lot of perks, yes (like being Kate Middleton's sister-in-law, duh) but it also comes with responsibilities, a very busy schedule including lots of engagements, and other royal obligations that probably are a bit boring and tedious. Now, these two are free from a lot of that life.
Making Daily Tim Horton's Runs11
When in Canada, one does not simply go to Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts for coffee in the morning. No, they must go to Tim Horton's, which is pretty much a national treasure in Canada. Of course, we're totally imagining Meghan and Harry making runs over to the coffee chain every day for their morning cups of joe and maybe even a donut or a muffin. It would only be right!
Freezing Their Butts Off12
It's no secret that Canada is pretty cold this time of year (okay, a lot of times a year). Not that the UK is known for being a tropical paradise, but it's February in Canada, and it's realistic to say that Meghan and Harry are probably kind of cold. That's okay, though -- they both look good in outerwear, and we don't doubt Archie is adorable when he's all bundled up for the weather.
Spending Quiet Nights In13
Like we said before, there wasn't a lot of free time in Harry and Meghan's previous life as full time royals, and most of their nights were probably booked up. Now? Not so much. They get to hang out at home at night, cuddling on the couch and watching romantic comedies (we're sure Harry is super into those). At least, that's what we imagine they're doing on the nights that Archie goes to bed on time.
Cooking Meals Together14
When we imagine Meghan and Harry hanging out and having those quiet nights at home -- you know, the ones they didn't get many of over at Frogmore Cottage -- we also think of them cooking meals together ... and if they really wanna get wild, they probably buy the ingredients they need for their recipes at a grocery store like regular people. Maybe Meghan will be inspired to publish another cookbook?
Posting On Instagram (Sometimes)15
Don't worry, we've totally noticed that Meghan and Harry's posts on their Sussex Royal Instagram account have definitely slowed down since they first announced their big royal family exit news. We're hoping that once things calm down, more regular posts will resume, but for now, they seem to be sharing things on social media at their own pace -- and keeping it all very businesslike.
Hanging Out With Friends16
Given that Meghan once lived in Canada while filming Suits, it seems like she managed to create a real home there, even if she's in a different part of the country now. She's also closer geographically to her mom, Doria Ragland, who we're sure wants to soak up all the time with her grandkid and daughter (and son-in-law, of course) that she can. That has to be a lot of fun!
Flying Commercial17
Although in the past Meghan and Harry have been criticized for the few times they've used private planes to travel, it seems like things have officially changed now that they're no longer on royal funds. In fact, Meghan and Harry have been seen flying commercial and toting around their own luggage, like anyone else. Not that it's that inconvenient, but we're secretly hoping we end up on a flight with them one of these days.
Staying At Home18
When Meghan and Harry lived in the UK and were up to their ears in royal obligations, it seemed like there was never a moment for them to catch their breath, especially since their wedding and baby happened within a year of each other. Now, they get a chance to relax and not go anywhere, which is really the best thing ever, especially while raising a baby. We hope they're enjoying every moment of it!
Supporting Their Favorite Causes19
Supporting their favorite charitable causes has always been hugely important to Meghan and Harry, including their own foundation. But in the meantime, it seems like they're trying to truly do the most good they can with the time and resources they have, and we love to see it. If anyone's capable of changing the world, it's gotta be these two, and we can't wait to see what they have planned next.
Being Free20
it has to be pretty taxing to have gone through everything Meghan and Harry have been through -- not just figuring out royal life as newlyweds and new parents, but also trying to figure out this new chapter of their lives and all the backlash that has come with it. Now, they get the chance to truly feel free from everything that was holding them back. The world is their oyster!