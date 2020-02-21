20 Things Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are (Probably) Doing in Canada

Image: Splash News



Splash News It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and 2020 has only just begun. After spending the last couple of years getting married and then welcome their first child, baby Archie, into the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very busy. And then, in January, after taking a few weeks off for the holidays, they announced that they were stepping down from royal life, changing the game and almost immediately heading off to Canada, where the family has been based since.

Given how stressful being a member of the royal family has been (especially for Meghan and Harry), we can imagine that exiting the UK and all the bad press that has followed them has been a totally exhausting experience. But now, it sounds like things are getting better for them, and maybe it's because of the new home they've made for themselves in Canada -- and when we imagine their lives now, we imagine them living in a way more chill and relaxing way.

Thanks to reports, we do know a little about what their lives are like now, from the time they've been spending outdoors to how they've become homebodies. But we have to fill in the blanks when it comes to the rest of it ... at least, until they decide to finally give us that reality show we've been begging for.

Read on for what we assume Meghan and Harry's life in Canada is like these days. Seems like there's a lot of Tim Hortons involved, if we had to guess.