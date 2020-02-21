20 Celebrities Who Actually Dated Their Real-Life Crush

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Real-life relationships can be a lot of work, but celebrity crushes? Those are nothing but fun -- and as it turns out, even celebrities have crushes on other stars, even if they've never met. While most of us will probably never get the opportunity to meet our famous dream dates in person, one of the perks of being a celeb is running in the same circle as their crush ... and not only have many of them crossed paths, but some of them have even ended up dating or married.

Some of these crushes were pretty obvious. After all, we all pretty much knew that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a bit of a flirtation going before they ever ended up getting together. And there are even a couple of celeb crush situations going on in the royal family, too... although we'd be hard pressed to throw a rock and not hit someone who had a crush on Prince William or Prince Harry.

Here are celebrities who were lucky enough to date or marry their crush... and a lot of them are still together today. Maybe that kind of crush might be the secret to a lasting relationship? It can be hard out there for a celebrity couple, but these pairs have had feelings for each other for a long time before they ever started dating.