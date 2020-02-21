20 Celebrities Who Actually Dated Their Real-Life Crush

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Real-life relationships can be a lot of work, but celebrity crushes? Those are nothing but fun -- and as it turns out, even celebrities have crushes on other stars, even if they've never met. While most of us will probably never get the opportunity to meet our famous dream dates in person, one of the perks of being a celeb is running in the same circle as their crush ... and not only have many of them crossed paths, but some of them have even ended up dating or married.
Some of these crushes were pretty obvious. After all, we all pretty much knew that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a bit of a flirtation going before they ever ended up getting together. And there are even a couple of celeb crush situations going on in the royal family, too... although we'd be hard pressed to throw a rock and not hit someone who had a crush on Prince William or Prince Harry.
Here are celebrities who were lucky enough to date or marry their crush... and a lot of them are still together today. Maybe that kind of crush might be the secret to a lasting relationship? It can be hard out there for a celebrity couple, but these pairs have had feelings for each other for a long time before they ever started dating.
-
John Travolta & Kelly Preston1
We're guessing a lot of people left Grease with a crush on John Travolta, and Kelly Preston was among them. But in her case, she actually did end up marrying him.
"I did have sort of a flash. I came out of a film, saw the poster for Grease and I knew I'd be with him," she said, according to Celeb*itchy. "I just knew. I was about 16 years old. I really knew it and it turned into, 'I'm going to marry that man,' and so he likes to tease me that I walked out and said, 'I'm going to marry that man,' and then did, ultimately."
-
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt2
In a 2016 interview with Glamour, John revealed that he was a huge fan of Emily's before they ever dated -- so much so that he's seen The Devil Wears Prada 75 times, and he eventually had to 'fess up about it.
He said:
"Before I met Emily, I had seen that movie -- because it’s on TV all the time -- so it’s one of the only movies that if you’re channel surfing and you land on that, you have to watch the rest of it. Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by...and I didn’t know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel. I’m sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching The Devil Wears Prada. And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen The Devil Wears Prada and I said, "Yes," and she said, "How many times?" And I said, "A lot." She said, "What’s a lot?" And I said, "75 times." I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!"
-
-
Katy Perry & Russell Brand3
Although they're no longer together (Katy's engaged to Orlando Bloom these days), she did once admit that ex-husband Russell Brand was her celebrity crush.
"I've said Justin Bieber [was my celebrity crush] quite a few times, but I think I'm over it now. I think it's probably safe to say I married my celebrity crush," Katy said in an interview with Maxim (via MTV) back in 2010. "Don't barf on this magazine."
-
Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber4
Like many other teenage girls at the time, Hailey Baldwin was a Belieber ... and there's evidence to prove it! Although she's since deleted many of them, Hailey used to tweet a lot about Justin, including his relationship with Selena Gomez -- which she seemed to be rooting for -- surprisingly enough. A lot has changed since then, but there are still photos of them together from when Hailey went to his concerts when she was younger hanging around Instagram.
-
-
Vincent Kartheiser & Alexis Bledel5
Before they were married, they met for the first time on the set of Mad Men when Alexis was guest starring on the show ... and the crush was so obvious that even Vincent's costar, Jon Hamm, picked up on it, despite how much they tried to keep things professional.
"I did know he liked her from a very early point," Jon told Vulture. "I was a supporter of that union."
-
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez6
Talk about meant to be! Going all the way back to 1998, A-Rod opened up in an interview, revealing that the celebrity he'd most like to go on a date with is Jennifer Lopez, AKA the woman he would eventually be engaged to in the future. Seems like this union was written in the stars.
"Jennifer Lopez," he replied when asked who his dream date would be. "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."
-
-
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt7
These days, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are married, but she's been warm for his form long before that! During an interview with Access Hollywood before they ever dated, Katherine was asked to choose which Chris was her favorite: Pratt, Hemsworth, or Evans, and in the end, she named her future husband the winner.
"Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know," Katherine said.
-
Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise8
Let's be real, there are a lot of ladies out there who have counted Tom Cruise among their celebrity couples, and it just so happened that Katie Holmes was one of them before they were married ... even though their marriage obviously didn't end up working out.
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Katie's Dawson's Creek costar, Mary Beth Peil, spilled the beans, saying, "She knew everything about him. She said, 'I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.' She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him."
-
-
Carmelo & La La Anthony9
As it turns out, Carmelo actually had a crush on La La while she was an MTV VJ, and a mutual friend was able to make the magic happen, as she told Munaluchi Bridal.
"I was hosting a show on MTV with DJ Clue at the time and he said 'I really want to introduce you to someone that wants to meet you.' He introduced us and it started off as a friendship which evolved over time into something more," she said.
-
Kate Middleton & Prince William10
Long before they were royally married and she became the Duchess of Cambridge officially, Kate Middleton's celebrity crush just so happened to be Prince William, who could have guessed that they'd actually end up married after meeting in college?! Reportedly, Kate even had a poster of Will hanging up in her room as a teenager, so it's safe to say that they go way back -- even though the crush may have been a bit one sided at the time.
-
-
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis11
Ashton and Mila's relationship is a pretty sweet one -- from the time they met when they were young on the set of That 70's Show to when they finally found their way back to each other years later when they were older and ready to settle down, get married, and have kids. And in an interview with W back in 2014, she shared that he was actually her "movie star crush."
"We all get movie star crushes. I'm marrying mine," she said in the interview, according to Vogue.
-
Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus12
They've only been together for a matter of months, but it seems like Cody and Miley's relationship may have been in the making for a long time -- at least where Cody is concerned. In a video from 2012, Cody called Miley his childhood celebrity crush, and then proceeded to gush about him.
"I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it, at all," Cody said at the time. "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star."
-
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle13
Before they started dating and eventually got married, Prince Harry actually had a crush on Meghan, thanks to the fact that she was already living in the public eye and starring on Suits.
In a documentary called When Harry Met Meghan, a royal commentator named Katie Nicholl said that Harry called Meghan his ideal woman while chatting with friends. "He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends. She [Harry's friend] told me she'd been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said 'Meghan Markle from Suits.'"
-
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet14
Lisa and Jason are married and have built a life together at this point, but back when Jason was a kid, he could only dream of spending his life with her ... literally. As the Game of Thrones star told Esquire, Lisa was actually his childhood crush, not that he necessarily wanted his wife to know that.
"I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids," he said.
-
-
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West15
Although this isn't Kim's first marriage, it's hard to remember a time before she and Kanye were a couple (and were parents to four children). But before they were married, they were just friends... and Kanye had a major crush.
During an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Kanye admitted, "I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, 'Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'"
-
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara16
Even though Joe is a lot of people's celebrity crushes, in this case, he was the one with the crush! Before he and the Modern Family star got together, she was the object of his affection, as he said in an interview with Extra back in 2017.
"I actually got married to my celebrity crush. So, my wife Sofia," he answered when he was asked about who in Hollywood he was interested in.
-
-
Josh Duhamel & Fergie17
Going all the way back to 2007, Josh admitted that not only was Fergie his crush, but he also botched the situation when he finally got his chance to meet her for the first time -- not that it ended up mattering anyway!
"After they finished rehearsing, I was walking out, and all of a sudden she was walking toward me. I was like, 'Oh boy.' She stopped. And this is so sad, but I said, in this desperate voice, 'You're hot!' The crush of a lifetime, and that was my line!" he told People.
-
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole18
Liam was just in his early teens when he met Cheryl Cole on The X-Factor, but he immediately had a bit of a crush on her. And little did he know they'd be together with a son in the future -- even though they did end up going their separate ways at the end of 2019.
"I always, always had a crush on her. I got back to school the next day and when my friends saw it they were literally ripping the piss out of me," Liam told The Sun.
-
-
Victoria & David Beckham19
it wasn't all that long ago that Victoria went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that she'd actually had a crush on her husband, David Beckham, before they were married with children. In fact, Victoria told Ellen that David was her very first celebrity crush, and through the power of "creative visualization," she was able to make him her husband. That's a pretty strong power!
-
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson20
Their relationship may not have lasted too long -- and neither did their subsequent engagement -- but the spark was there before they ever started dating. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Ariana said that she'd been crushing on Pete since she first met him on the set of Saturday Night Live.
"I had the biggest crush on him the whole time. Like, forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for all that stuff," she said.