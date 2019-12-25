Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Pretty Cool Date Night Coming Up

Getty Images
As much as Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly like to order curry and watch Netflix, it's always nice to get gussied up and go out on an actual date together. It looks like they have one on the horizon, and bonus -- it's for a good cause, too. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, which will benefit The Royal Foundation.
-
On Tuesday, February 25, the Cambridges will step out at the Noël Coward Theatre in London for the show.
-
Fancy date nights aren't the only perk Kate enjoys being a member of the royal family -- and it's not even her favorite.
-
-
It should also be a packed week for Will and Kate, as George and Charlotte are out of school for a midterm break.
The couple has just come off a jam-packed schedule the past couple of weeks, and it's rumored that the reason is because they want to spend some extra time with their kiddos during their school break. In 2019, they spent time at their country home, Anmer Hall, so we wouldn't be surprised if they leave London on Wednesday morning after the show.
-
As much as we're sure they enjoy getting dressed up to go see a show, we love that Will and Kate are pretty down-to-earth people.
-
-
We hope Will and Kate enjoy their night out!
Share this Story