Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Pretty Cool Date Night Coming Up

As much as Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly like to order curry and watch Netflix, it's always nice to get gussied up and go out on an actual date together. It looks like they have one on the horizon, and bonus -- it's for a good cause, too. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, which will benefit The Royal Foundation.

  • On Tuesday, February 25, the Cambridges will step out at the Noël Coward Theatre in London for the show.

    And, of course, they'll get to meet the cast members after the performance. Sounds like a super fun evening, and it's made extra special that it's in support of a cause near and dear to their hearts. Advocating for mental health is a key component of Will and Kate's charity foundation, and since that's one of the key themes of Dear Evan Hansen ... it's pretty perfect.

  • Fancy date nights aren't the only perk Kate enjoys being a member of the royal family -- and it's not even her favorite.

    She recently commented on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby that she loves the opportunity to meet all kinds of people because of her position. She explained, "One of the privileges of being in the family and having the job that I do is that you end up meeting a lot of people; talking to a lot of people from all walks of life. I feel like I know the things sometimes that people are struggling with."

  • It should also be a packed week for Will and Kate, as George and Charlotte are out of school for a midterm break.

    The couple has just come off a jam-packed schedule the past couple of weeks, and it's rumored that the reason is because they want to spend some extra time with their kiddos during their school break. In 2019, they spent time at their country home, Anmer Hall, so we wouldn't be surprised if they leave London on Wednesday morning after the show. 

  • As much as we're sure they enjoy getting dressed up to go see a show, we love that Will and Kate are pretty down-to-earth people.

    After all, we weren't kidding earlier when we said their usual date night consists of takeout and streaming TV. A source revealed to Us Weekly last summer, "Kate loves nothing more than ordering Indian takeaway and eating it from a dinner tray on the couch while watching a bit of Netflix with William ... [They] used to catch up on Game of Thrones together every couple of weeks, and most recently they binged Bodyguard."

  • We hope Will and Kate enjoy their night out!

    They totally deserve to have some fun after the past month or two. Not only have they been working their tails off, they also had the big shakeup when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up and quit the royal family. Even if there are no hard feelings, it was still a lot to process, and had to have taken an emotional toll. 

