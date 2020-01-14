Shannen Doherty Shares First Photo of Herself Since Terminal Cancer Reveal

Back in 2015, Shannen fought cancer for the first time and has been in remission until recently. In early February, Shannen opened up about battling the disease a second time, and wanting to share the news publicly since her legal battle with her insurance company would be putting her (and her diagnosis) back into the spotlight.

Ultimately, she was right. It wasn't long before court documents surfaced from Shannen's fight with State Farm to get the company to shoulder more of the financial burden from the damage done to her home after California wildfires, and in those documents, Shannen revealed that she was "dying" and wanted to enjoy her final years in peace.

