Shannen Doherty Shares First Photo of Herself Since Terminal Cancer Reveal

We've had former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty in our thoughts since she revealed her cancer is back earlier this month, and now, she's sharing another update. On Wednesday, Shannen shared the first photo of herself since opening up about her diagnosis, and despite everything she's going through, it looks like she has a good support system to lean on in her time of need.
-
Shannen shared that she has stage 4 cancer during an appearance on 'ABC News.'
Back in 2015, Shannen fought cancer for the first time and has been in remission until recently. In early February, Shannen opened up about battling the disease a second time, and wanting to share the news publicly since her legal battle with her insurance company would be putting her (and her diagnosis) back into the spotlight.
Ultimately, she was right. It wasn't long before court documents surfaced from Shannen's fight with State Farm to get the company to shoulder more of the financial burden from the damage done to her home after California wildfires, and in those documents, Shannen revealed that she was "dying" and wanted to enjoy her final years in peace.
So, so heartbreaking.
-
Shannen is sharing the first photo of herself since revealing the news.
Here she is with a friend -- and this lady is looking pretty good, as always.
"I'm a lucky girl," Shannen wrote. "This one here has stood by my side since the day we met. We always laugh. Always have deep conversations and always focus on how to lift each other up. Friends like this are rare and precious."
We're glad Shannen has a friend like this on her side!
-
-
Fans are sending Shannen all the love.
Aside from her real-life friends and family, it's pretty clear that Shannen also has a pretty strong base of fans who have her back. We can't imagine how difficult this time must be for her, but we hope it's at least somewhat of a comfort to look at her Instagram and see so many kind comments like these.
After all, Beverly Hills, 90210 fans are for life -- whether the show is still on the air or not!
-
Shannen's been keeping quiet on the specifics of her condition, but last week, she did thank her fans for their support.
"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me," she wrote at the time. "To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."
We're so glad to hear that all this extra love is reaching her!
-
-
We're keeping Shannen in our thoughts.
Here's hoping she continues sharing updates like she did from her outing with her friend -- and that she has plenty of people surrounding her who will help keep her spirits up during such an uncertain time.
No matter what the future might hold for her, we've never doubted that Shannen is a fighter. We're rooting for her, and so glad to see her face again, even if it's just on social media.
Share this Story