Prince William & Kate Middleton May Have Planned a Sweet Trip for Their Kids

If they do head to Norfolk, George and Charlotte may be in for a special treat.

Apparently, in 2019 when they went to Anmer Hall over the break, Kate took her two eldest to a fancy spa so they could go swimming.

An eyewitness revealed the details to the Daily Mail. "Kate was organizing little races for them and they did it around four or five times," the source said. "She said 'ready, steady, go' and did a downward chopping action in the water to indicate the start of the race."



"Charlotte was doing sitting dives," the source added. "She was squatting on the side with her arms up in dive position, she kept saying, 'Look mummy I’m diving in.'"

