Prince Harry May Feel 'Isolated' Without Prince William

Some worry that once the excitement of Megxit dies down, Harry may feel incredibly lonely.

Mollard explained that, while Harry has a distinct purpose right now, he may not feel so purposeful once things settle down.

“Now I know he’s incredibly strong, he set up the Invictus Games, he’s got a lot of purpose in his life," Mollard said. "Clearly, through that therapy, he developed that purpose. You just have to wonder when things go wrong, as they inevitably always do, that he’s not feeling isolated.

She then revealed a strange tidbit about the royal family. “I know that the Royal Family operate in the most peculiar fashion where they actually talk through their courtiers rather than to each other [huh?]," she said. "But there was that closeness with William, and without that, I think that’s really sad.”