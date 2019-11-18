Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Royal 'Privilege'

While speaking to host Giovanna Fletcher about her 5 Big Questions survey, Kate said that she considers it an honor to meet with people from "all walks of life" and that it is a "privilege" of her job within the royal family.

"One of the privileges of being in the family and having the job that I do is that you end up meeting a lot of people; talking to a lot of people from all walks of life," the duchess said. "I feel like I know the things sometimes that people are struggling with."