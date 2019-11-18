Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Royal 'Privilege'

Splash News
She may have a sprawling country estate (in addition to her digs at Kensington Palace) and a staff the size of a small army, but when it comes to royal privileges, it isn't the glam life that's captured Kate Middleton's heart. The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed what she loves most about being part of the royal family -- and the answer may surprise you.
-
During her recent appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate shared her favorite thing about being a princess.
While speaking to host Giovanna Fletcher about her 5 Big Questions survey, Kate said that she considers it an honor to meet with people from "all walks of life" and that it is a "privilege" of her job within the royal family.
"One of the privileges of being in the family and having the job that I do is that you end up meeting a lot of people; talking to a lot of people from all walks of life," the duchess said. "I feel like I know the things sometimes that people are struggling with."
-
Kate also acknowledged the fact that this is not something everyone is able to do.
"I think we are all so focused on our own environment and our own world that sometimes it is good to take a look outside of that and see the things lots of other people in society are struggling with, the same things and how everybody can pull together to try and do the best they can," she said.
In other words: Get out of your own head and look around!
-
-
There's no arguing with the fact that, since joining the royal family, Kate has had the distinct honor of speaking with people from a variety of backgrounds.
And, like Princess Diana, she seems to have a knack for connecting with people while really listening to their issues.
Whether she's meeting with children, dignitaries, or impoverished communities, the Duchess of Cambridge always seems to have a lasting impact.
-
In the last week in particular, the duchess has spent a good chunk of time meeting with people -- families in particular -- from all around the U.K.
Her visits have been on behalf of her 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives survey, which, not surprising, have been met with incredible response.
In a video Kensington Palace posted this week, the duchess revealed that, as of Tuesday, over 200,000 people had answered the survey.
-
-
In the last few years, the duchess has really come into her own.
While she's always been gracious when meeting with people, she seems to have gotten much more comfortable as of late and really makes connections with people.
Whatever you're doing, Kate, keep it up.
It certainly seems to be working.
Share this Story