20 Times Kate Middleton Was Basically Dr. Dolittle

Image: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty



Some people love animals. But Kate Middleton? She is on another level. The Duchess of Cambridge goes bananas every time she encounters a furry creature, whether it's while on duty during an official outing, or in her personal life.



She's been photographed time and again, melting over a particularly cute or active puppy, and reaching out her hands to pet all kinds of critters. And judging from the pictures, the feeling is mutual.

More than one dog, koala, or even rhinoceros that Kate has encountered has melted right back when she's nuzzled or scratched behind their ears, and others have even snoozed right on her chest. It's probably because she's so enthusiastic around them (and is always flashing her trademark million-watt smile), but whatever the reason, animals take to Kate right away.

Kate's love of animals is to be expected. After all, she grew up in the countryside, and had plenty of pets as a kid, including Tilly, a golden retriever that made a special appearance on Kate and William's first family picture with a baby Prince George, and a pair of Hamsters named Salt and Pepper. The couple also have a black English cocker spaniel named Lupo, a gift to Kate from her brother James. She's of course passed the tradition of taking care of animals to her kids, who have a hamster named Marvin.

When it comes to handling animals, Kate's an absolute natural. After one visit to a farm that hosts week-long visits for city kids, a staffer gushed about how she personally handled pigs while helping kids corral them (sadly, there are no pictures of this moment! Believe us, we tried!). And she once talked about the five chickens she and her kids are raising at their Norfolk home of Amner Hall, proudly mentioning that she'd "cleaned a few chicken coops in her time."

That willingness to get grimy -- and her love of animals -- has not only helped Kate bring attention to important animal welfare issues, but basically made her a royal Dr. Dolittle that animals love. Here are 20 times that Kate won over animals, and they loved her for it.



