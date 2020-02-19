Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's End Date as Official Royals Has Been Announced

Getty Images
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were quitting The Firm last month and took off to North America with baby Archie, we've been wondering how things would shake out. Now we have new details about #Megxit, including an official date ending their time as senior members of the royal family.
As of April 1, 2020, the Sussex's royal office will be shut down.
There is also a review period set to follow, as there is "no precedent" for this sort of situation.
Harry will also retain his military ranks.
They are also reportedly still in talks about using the brand "Sussex Royal."
The duke and duchess will make several appearances before their departure.
