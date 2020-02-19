Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's End Date as Official Royals Has Been Announced

People magazine reported that a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan stated that they "will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team."

The statement continued, "The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America. In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year."