Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's End Date as Official Royals Has Been Announced

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were quitting The Firm last month and took off to North America with baby Archie, we've been wondering how things would shake out. Now we have new details about #Megxit, including an official date ending their time as senior members of the royal family.

  • As of April 1, 2020, the Sussex's royal office will be shut down.

    People magazine reported that a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan stated that they "will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team."

    The statement continued, "The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America. In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year."

  • There is also a review period set to follow, as there is "no precedent" for this sort of situation.

    The spokesperson said that "the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged," and will include "the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively."

    After a year, the royal family will reevaluate. "As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties," the spokesperson said.

  • Harry will also retain his military ranks.

    Harry has an impressive military career, which includes two tours in Afghanistan. He will retain the ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader during this year-long "trial period," but will not use his honorary roles.

    It's also interesting to note that "no new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed." Perhaps Queen Elizabeth is hoping they will change their minds and step back into their old roles?

  • They are also reportedly still in talks about using the brand "Sussex Royal."

    Officially, "discussions are still ongoing" over Harry and Meghan's use of the word "Royal" in a private context, but unofficially, it looks like it's going to be a no-go.

    An insider revealed to the Daily Mail recently that Queen Elizabeth is putting her foot down about them using the Sussex Royal name. The source said, "If they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals."

  • The duke and duchess will make several appearances before their departure. 

    According to People, Prince Harry will attend the Invictus Games Choir visit February 28 with singer Jon Bon Jovi, and the Silverstone Experience opening March 6 with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

    They will both attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, to acknowledge wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans who have had their recovery helped through playing sports, and they will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

    Then there's the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 with the rest of the fam, and Meghan will appear an appearance March 8 on International Women's Day.

    And then ... we're betting it's straight back to Canada with Archie. One thing is certain, though -- it's going to be interesting to see where this next year takes them!

