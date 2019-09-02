Kylie Jenner is Getting Backlash for Stormi's Grown-Up Accessory

kyliejenner/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
kyliejenner/Instagram

Nothing surprises us anymore when it comes to the various, little things that members of the Kardashian family (including Kylie Jenner) have been mom-shamed for, and now, we have another to add to the list. Kylie's getting backlash for Stormi's hoop earrings, and although we could have seen this coming a mile away, we're having a little secondhand annoyance for her.

  • It all started when Kylie posted this photo on Instagram.

    Here's Stormi, looking cute as can be, while sporting an updo and pretty hoop earrings that have her name in them -- much like the ones we've seen other members of her family wearing.

    We can't believe how quickly this little lady is growing up! She only recently turned 2, and she already looks like such a big kid, shiny jewelry included.

  • People immediately started shaming Kylie for letting Stormi wear earrings. 

    Kylie Jenner Instagram comment
    kyliejenner/Instagram

    Yes, Stormi is still pretty young -- and those earrings are kinda big for a little kid, because most toddlers her age with pierced ears would typically wear post earrings, not hoops. But who knows if Stormi was just wearing these for the photos or not? We'd be surprised if Kylie put those earrings on her for a time when she'd be running around and possibly getting hurt -- she might be young, but Kylie seems to know basic safety!

  • Kim has been shamed for something similar in the past. 

    View this post on Instagram

    Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Over Labor Day weekend, Kim received similar backlash when she shared a photo of her and North hanging out, with North wearing giant gold hoops in her ears. People were ticked off, but it didn't seem like any of the comments fazed her, and we hope that's how Kylie's approaching this situation too. 

    We all know about North's passion for fashion and accessories, after all. We wouldn't be surprised if Stormi ends up being the same way!

  • Fortunately, Kylie also got plenty of support from friends. 

    Kylie Jenner Instagram comments
    kyliejenner/Instagram

    Because let's face it -- Stormi is adorable, no matter what she's wearing or how her earlobes are accessorized. These earrings are too cute on her, and as far as we know, no one was harmed in the making of this photo shoot. It's all good, so maybe everyone can calm down now? 

    Just focus on the cute kid. It's OK!

  • We can't wait to see what Stormi's up to next.

    View this post on Instagram

    😩😍😍😍💗💗💗👼🏽👼🏽

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    This little lady is the absolute cutest, and we've loved watching her grow over the last couple of years. Her mom might be making most of her fashion choices for now, but we can't wait to see the kind of style she'll have when she gets a little older ... and it may or may not require even more giant hoop earrings.

    Guess people will just have to deal!

