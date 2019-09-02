Kylie Jenner is Getting Backlash for Stormi's Grown-Up Accessory

Nothing surprises us anymore when it comes to the various, little things that members of the Kardashian family (including Kylie Jenner) have been mom-shamed for, and now, we have another to add to the list. Kylie's getting backlash for Stormi's hoop earrings, and although we could have seen this coming a mile away, we're having a little secondhand annoyance for her.
-
It all started when Kylie posted this photo on Instagram.
Here's Stormi, looking cute as can be, while sporting an updo and pretty hoop earrings that have her name in them -- much like the ones we've seen other members of her family wearing.
We can't believe how quickly this little lady is growing up! She only recently turned 2, and she already looks like such a big kid, shiny jewelry included.
-
People immediately started shaming Kylie for letting Stormi wear earrings.
-
-
Kim has been shamed for something similar in the past.
Over Labor Day weekend, Kim received similar backlash when she shared a photo of her and North hanging out, with North wearing giant gold hoops in her ears. People were ticked off, but it didn't seem like any of the comments fazed her, and we hope that's how Kylie's approaching this situation too.
We all know about North's passion for fashion and accessories, after all. We wouldn't be surprised if Stormi ends up being the same way!
-
Fortunately, Kylie also got plenty of support from friends.
-
-
We can't wait to see what Stormi's up to next.
This little lady is the absolute cutest, and we've loved watching her grow over the last couple of years. Her mom might be making most of her fashion choices for now, but we can't wait to see the kind of style she'll have when she gets a little older ... and it may or may not require even more giant hoop earrings.
Guess people will just have to deal!
Share this Story