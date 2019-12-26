Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had the Most Awkward Kiss Cam Moment

Kim noticed the camera was on them, and tried to kiss Kanye ... and he wasn't having it.

If this isn't the most typical thing we've ever seen!

There's Kim, 100% aware of the cameras that are on her and giving love to the crowd and trying to smooch her husband. And then, there's Kanye, totally wrapped up in himself at the moment, waiting for the last minute to show Kim some love -- and then, he didn't even kiss her back! Um, awkward.