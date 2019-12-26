Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had the Most Awkward Kiss Cam Moment

Even though they've been together for years, not even Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are immune to an awkward couple moment here and there ... and this time, it was caught on film. Apparently, Kim and Kanye ended up on the kiss cam at the NBA All Star game over the weekend, and let's just say that the footage is a bit cringe-y to watch.
Kim noticed the camera was on them, and tried to kiss Kanye ... and he wasn't having it.
If this isn't the most typical thing we've ever seen!
There's Kim, 100% aware of the cameras that are on her and giving love to the crowd and trying to smooch her husband. And then, there's Kanye, totally wrapped up in himself at the moment, waiting for the last minute to show Kim some love -- and then, he didn't even kiss her back! Um, awkward.
Fans can't get enough of this exchange.
As we could have totally predicted, Twitter is having a field day with this one! Of course, we know that people love to rag on Kim and Kanye's relationship, and this gave them a prime opportunity for it. Yeah, it would have been adorable if they shared a real kiss for the cam, but that just didn't happen.
Also, maybe Kanye is mad that Kim admitted she still hasn't used the pool at their house. Just saying!
Others came to the couple's defense, though.
This is what we think, too! People can say a lot about these two, but we've never doubted that they love each other -- and Kanye did have that big, cheesy grin on his face when he realized what was going on, which makes us think that if he had known it was the kiss cam, he would have reacted totally differently from the start.
We've seen Kim and Kanye engage in plenty of PDA over the years.
We're not concerned about their relationship in the slightest. When we see their posts on Instagram and they way they interact on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we know they're totally meant to be together -- even if we do end up disagreeing with some of the more off the wall things Kanye says (and we know that Kim has a hard time agreeing with all his opinions, too, but that's just marriage).
Kim has yet to respond to the footage.
But we have a feeling she's not too worried about it. So many moments in her life with Kanye have been caught on film, and they're not all going to be winners.
Plus, this is a pretty funny video, all things considered, even if it is a bit awkward. One day, North is going to get her hands on this, and we're fairly sure she's going to think it's hilarious.
