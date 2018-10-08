Mama June's Latest Public Sighting With Boyfriend Geno Raises Questions

It's hard to say exactly what Mama June is up to these days -- especially because she was just spotted in yet another state. Earlier this week, June and Geno Doak were seen at a restaurant in the middle of the day with a big group of people, and we have so many questions. First of all, wasn't she rebuilding her life in Georgia? And second of all, what kind of gathering was this?!
June and Geno were seen Monday at a Golden Corral in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
They were there with a group of about 25 people who all sat and dined together, although there was no indication about what kind of group this was -- or if it was just friends they happened to meet up with, according to TMZ. Reportedly, nobody bothered June and Geno while they were eating, even though people around them were well aware that the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was in the house.
Last we heard, June was trying to make things work with her family.
Obviously, that hasn't panned out for her, because despite the impassioned plea to her family that she issued on Instagram last month, admitting how much she missed her kids, it doesn't seem like there's been any kind of reconciliation there. After seeing June and Geno move from hotel to hotel -- and even stopping at a casino or two along the way -- for most of the past year, we've been wondering when they were going to settle down.
Apparently, that's not happening quite yet.
Now, it appears June is officially running out of options.
June and Geno are set to appear in court in May to answer for their drug arrest that happened at an Alabama gas station last year, and depending on how things play out, June could end up behind bars for as long as a year to pay for her crimes.
In the meantime, there's been a lot of buzz that June's going broke, especially after she started selling off her belongings on the Facebook Marketplace. It's not looking good.
Next month, 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' will be returning, mostly without her.
It seems like the upcoming season -- which WeTV has named "Family Crisis" -- will mostly focus on the way that Pumpkin and Alana have been coping with their own lives now that June is mostly out of the picture, but it does promise to show fans what happens when June returns home after hotel hopping with Geno.
She won't be appearing on the show enough to earn a paycheck from it, though, so who knows what to expect?
We just hope June can find a way to make the most of her time before her trial moves forward.
Anything could happen, and the next few months could be the last time she has freedom for a long time. If she really is serious about getting her relationship with her daughters back to a good place, she should probably start working on that now.
In the meantime, we hope that she's OK and that she'll see the light and turn things around. At this point, however, it's hard to predict what the future will look like for June -- especially if she keeps traveling like this with Geno.
