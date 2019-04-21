Lark Vooheries Opens Up About Being Shut Out of 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot

Lark joined the 'Dr. Oz Show' to talk about her mental illness, as well as her feelings on the reboot.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt." "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies joins me Wednesday to discuss her mental health, as well as her feelings about not being included in an upcoming reboot of the show. pic.twitter.com/mLYQ4aRpoF

Lark read something she'd written in her journal about not being included, and it sounds as if it's something she's been struggling with.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events," she wrote. "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

