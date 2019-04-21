Lark Vooheries Opens Up About Being Shut Out of 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot

Aurban/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Even though Saved By the Bell is coming back for a reboot, there's one original cast member who won't be joining it: the lady responsible for playing Lisa Turtle. Recently, Lark Voorhies sounded off about not being included in the reboot, and it sounds like it was truly hurtful to her that she wasn't asked to join -- especially because stars like Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley have already confirmed that they're part of the project.
Lark joined the 'Dr. Oz Show' to talk about her mental illness, as well as her feelings on the reboot.
Lark read something she'd written in her journal about not being included, and it sounds as if it's something she's been struggling with.
"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events," she wrote. "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."
Lark also shared that she's bummed she's been left out of the cast's personal reunions as well.
When the former Saved By the Bell cast gets together for dinner, we've always wondered why Lark isn't there, and apparently, it's not because she didn't happen to be available that day -- it's because she wasn't invited. It doesn't seem as if she's trying to hold a grudge against them for it, but it always sucks for someone to feel like they're not included.
"They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly," Lark said.
Fans of the show are bummed for Lark, too.
We don't know a lot about the Saved By the Bell reboot at this point, other than that it's about what happens when Zack Morris, now governor of California, sends kids to Bayside after closing down schools in low-income areas. But it appears fans who commented were really hoping to see Lark reprise her role as Lisa, so of course, it's a little disappointing to find out how all of this has ended up playing out.
Lark is not shying away from her battle with mental illness.
Lark admitted to Dr. Oz that she has "competing voices" in her head, which is something she's been working on with her doctor -- and her mom, Tricia, who was also on the show, shared how difficult it's been for the whole family.
"Right now I feel really good, but I've struggled a lot. I've had many nights of crying and I was totally puzzled and perplexed," Tricia admitted.
We hope Lark is able to start feeling more like herself soon.
Dealing with a mental illness is tough, and it sounds like she's been coping with the cast of Saved By the Bell moving on to do this reboot without her at the same time. But good for her for opening up about it, because there are definitely others who are likely going through something similar.
We hope she's able to find a way to treat her illness and find happiness. She deserves it!
