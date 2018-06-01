Ben Affleck Admits His 'Biggest Regret' Is Divorcing Jennifer Garner

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It's been almost five years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went their separate ways, but at least one half of this former celebrity couple wishes their split had never happened. In a new interview, Ben revealed his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer, which is breaking our hearts about their breakup all over again -- especially because they've remained on such good terms ever since.

celeb divorce celeb couple celebs

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement