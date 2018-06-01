Ben Affleck Admits His 'Biggest Regret' Is Divorcing Jennifer Garner

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
It's been almost five years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went their separate ways, but at least one half of this former celebrity couple wishes their split had never happened. In a new interview, Ben revealed his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer, which is breaking our hearts about their breakup all over again -- especially because they've remained on such good terms ever since.
In a profile published in The New York Times, Ben opened up about his split from Jennifer.
Ben called their divorce the "biggest regret" of his life.
Fans don't seem surprised that Ben feels this way.
As these commenters pointed out, a lot of people feel like Ben should have recognized that he had a great wife and not let her slip away, but we have no idea what their relationship was really like behind the scenes ... or how hard they may have tried to make it work before it did ultimately come to an end. The only ones who know what it was really like are Ben and Jen, and as sad as it is that he does regret their divorce, it is what it is.
It's good to know that these two still have a good relationship, though -- even after everything they've been through.
In fact, Ben recognized Jen as an "incredible mother" in a Mother's Day post he shared on Instagram last year, and we'd say that's a pretty solid co-parenting bond they have going on there. We know that their kids -- Violet, 14, Samuel, 7, and Seraphina, 11 -- have to be so thankful that their parents are making it work for them, because no matter what difficulties they've faced, it's clear they've always kept their children first.
Ben's had a lot of struggles, but hopefully, things will get easier for him soon.
Having followed his career for so long, it's hard not to root for Ben -- especially now that he's willing to speak so openly about his experiences, even the ones he might not want to talk about.
Who knows what the future holds for Jen and Ben? There could be a reconciliation. But even if there isn't, it seems like a given that they will always be good friends.
