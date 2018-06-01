Ben Affleck Admits His 'Biggest Regret' Is Divorcing Jennifer Garner

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."



Still, Ben seems to be approaching these kinds of regrets as positively as possible.

"It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures -- the relapses -- and beat myself up," he said. "I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."