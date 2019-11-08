Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Forbidden From Using 'Sussex Royal'

Before we get into it, let's go back a bit ...

According to a number of publications, including the Daily Beast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started "hatching plans" to abdicate their titles shortly after they tied the knot in 2018. And because of this, they knew they needed a means to make money, so they started trademarking their brand -- Sussex Royal -- left and right in hopes to parlay (and monetize) it into something in post-royal life.

Evidently, they took out copyright protections on a number of unexpected things, including pajamas and magazines.