Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Forbidden From Using 'Sussex Royal'

Well, this is an interesting turn of events. Mere weeks after Queen Elizabeth released a statement on Megxit that made it seem like all was hunky-dory within the royal family, a new report has surfaced, revealing that, regardless of how much she loves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when it comes to the royal family, business is business.
Before we get into it, let's go back a bit ...
According to a number of publications, including the Daily Beast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started "hatching plans" to abdicate their titles shortly after they tied the knot in 2018. And because of this, they knew they needed a means to make money, so they started trademarking their brand -- Sussex Royal -- left and right in hopes to parlay (and monetize) it into something in post-royal life.
Evidently, they took out copyright protections on a number of unexpected things, including pajamas and magazines.
But the irony of all this "Sussex Royal" trademarking is ... they're no longer royal.
Initially, it was reported that the couple went to great lengths to protect Sussex Royal because they didn't want anyone else hawking products under the guise of their name. However! Shortly after they announced they were leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan launched their own website, sussexroyal.com, making it apparent that they were in fact intending to use their royal connections to make a profit.
One person who was not OK with this seemingly contradictory business play? Queen Elizabeth.
Sources recently spoke to the Daily Mail, revealing that Queen Elizabeth is forbidding Harry and Meghan from using the Sussex Royal name if they are not, in fact, royals anymore.
"If they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals," an insider remarked.
So far, palace officials aren't breaking their silence on the issue.
Although we'll all know what the outcome is in due time -- whether the royal family make an official statement or not -- the Daily Beast claimed when it reached out for comment on the situation, a palace spokesperson "somewhat tersely" said that "discussions are ongoing."
Hmm ... it's hard to imagine a world where the Queen is up for negotiating on something like this.
To be frank, it is a little strange that Harry and Meghan have continued to use "royal" in their name when they clearly are very much over being, well, royal.
