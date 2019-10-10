Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Are Engaged

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
First comes love, then comes baby, then comes a "Will you marry me so I can spend the rest of my life loving you?" (Squee!) By now, you've probaby heard the news that Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged. This couple has been together for a year and a half and are clearly going strong. We knew it was only a matter of time before they would tie the knot, and we're so excited for their next chapter together!
-
Jenna took to Instagram to share a loving photo of her new hardware alongside the man she loves.
"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Jenna Dewan wrote in her sweet Instagram photo.
There is no denying the love these two have for each other! Steve and Jenna have been making us gush since we first heard whispers about their romance back in 2018, just months after Jenna and Channing announced their split. (Channing has since moved on with singer Jessie J.)
-
Steve also took to social media to share a special message about the woman he can't wait to call his wife.
"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years," Steve gushed in his Instagram post with the same engagement photo.
Aww!
-
-
Jenna and Steve's enagement comes five months after the pair revealed they have a child on the way.
Back in September, Steve and Jenna revealed to People magazine they are expecting their first child together and are over the moon about it. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" the Hollywood couple told the outlet about their pending bundle of joy.
Baby Dewan-Kazee will join Jenna and Channing's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, who is thrilled to become a big sister.
-
And it's clear people are so excited for them.
-
-
Congrats you two!
We are thrilled for Steve and Jenna -- and Evie, too! Their love story is a testament to second chapters and new beginnings after heartbreak and is giving people all of the feels. We cannot wait to see their baby on the way (he or she is slated to come in March) and are now excited about a wedding.
Yay!
Share this Story