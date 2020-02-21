20 Times Kate Middleton Made Tweed Look Cool, Classy, & Chic

Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty



Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty

When most people hear the word tweed, chances are that the first words that come to mind are, "scratchy" and "grandma's closet." But then again, those people have clearly not seen Kate Middleton rock a $10,000 Chanel tweed suit or show off her toned arms in a sexy sleeveless tea length dress by her go-to design house, Alexander McQueen.

Tweed was invented in Scotland centuries ago and especially embraced by the upper classes for its durability and warmth during outdoor activities, so it's no surprise that it's a staple among royals. But where previous generations might have worn it rather boringly -- ya know, to shoot some pheasants or to merely keep warm during winter -- Kate makes tweed a fresh and exciting part of her classic and influential high style.

That's a lot easier for Kate to do, because, after all, she has top labels at her beck and call. Over the years, Kate has relied on not just McQueen and Chanel, but Missoni, Catherine Walker, Michael Kors, and others to outfit her in fine tweed creations.

And those creations have been jaw droppers, thanks to design prowess, of course, but also, tweed's versatility depending to how loosely or tightly it is woven, and how different colors are used together to blend of contrast with each other.

Kate has worn tweed dresses of various lengths and cuts, whether for a cocktail reception or for meeting with kids. She's rocked gorgeous coats, coat dresses, haute couture suits, and even shoes. So far, there has been nothing the duchess has not been able to turn into an instant classic -- and an instant sold out item.

Let's take a look at 20 times that Kate has made tweed a cool and classic fabric with lots of potential and plenty of flair.