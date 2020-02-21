20 Times Kate Middleton Made Tweed Look Cool, Classy, & Chic

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty
When most people hear the word tweed, chances are that the first words that come to mind are, "scratchy" and "grandma's closet." But then again, those people have clearly not seen Kate Middleton rock a $10,000 Chanel tweed suit or show off her toned arms in a sexy sleeveless tea length dress by her go-to design house, Alexander McQueen.
Tweed was invented in Scotland centuries ago and especially embraced by the upper classes for its durability and warmth during outdoor activities, so it's no surprise that it's a staple among royals. But where previous generations might have worn it rather boringly -- ya know, to shoot some pheasants or to merely keep warm during winter -- Kate makes tweed a fresh and exciting part of her classic and influential high style.
That's a lot easier for Kate to do, because, after all, she has top labels at her beck and call. Over the years, Kate has relied on not just McQueen and Chanel, but Missoni, Catherine Walker, Michael Kors, and others to outfit her in fine tweed creations.
And those creations have been jaw droppers, thanks to design prowess, of course, but also, tweed's versatility depending to how loosely or tightly it is woven, and how different colors are used together to blend of contrast with each other.
Kate has worn tweed dresses of various lengths and cuts, whether for a cocktail reception or for meeting with kids. She's rocked gorgeous coats, coat dresses, haute couture suits, and even shoes. So far, there has been nothing the duchess has not been able to turn into an instant classic -- and an instant sold out item.
Let's take a look at 20 times that Kate has made tweed a cool and classic fabric with lots of potential and plenty of flair.
Breezy Tweed1
Dolce & Gabbana's playful take on the tweed suit, complete with doubled-breasted jacket and flared mini-skirt, became almost too playful on Kate's outing to a children's hospital in January 2020, because someone forgot her skirt weights at home on this windswept day! No matter, just more attention to this updated version of an old favorite.
Dressed Down2
On her first engagement back from the 2018 holidays, Kate visited a community garden wearing this sleek and chic moss green tweed jacket by Dubarry, which looks very warm yet stylish. She paired it with one of her beloved skinny jeans and suede work boots to complete a rough and ready outdoorsy look.
A Fresh Take on Tweed3One of Kate's most stylish moments ever came when she wore this stunning Erdem tweed dress featuring gray and plum tartan to the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2018. This became an instant hit with Kate fashion watchers because of the way it deconstructs and reconstructs tweed, playing with its texture and presenting something totally new, a tweed dress that is playful (those cute mismatched buttons!) yet thoroughly elegant (that asymmetrical neckline!).
A Very Gucci Version4
Unmistakably Gucci from the first glance at that trademark piping, this retro-fab dress is a very wearable, unfussy take on tweed. That's remarkable, given that Gucci chose to feature a tweed with very thick texture, while dressmakers generally keep the weave loose for movement and lightness.
Minimalist Touch5When we're pregnant, we just want to feel comfortable, and if at all possible, we want to do it without looking like we've given up on life. This simple Tory Burch jacket allowed a pregnant Kate to do just that, while she was attending an NBA game during a visit to the States. Paired with a stretchy skinny black pants, she looked put together yet totally comfy.
An Updated Classic6
Traditional? Yes. See: Big covered buttons, Peter Pan collar, and pleated skirt. Boring? Never that. See: Those sharply tailored shoulders. Kate wore this conservative, feminine Catherine Walker tweed coat dress to a memorial service in 2018.
Fit for A Future Queen7Kate looks radiant in another Catherine Walker number, worn to a solo outing with the Queen to Kings College London. This lighter, fit and flare tweed dress has a distinctly 1940s silhouette, with sharp black collar and belt. We like to think that it's a nod to Queen Elizabeth II's younger days.
Tweed-y Separates8This Rebecca Taylor jacket and skirt in one of Kate's signature colors (sapphire blue that matches her iconic engagement ring), were made to go together, of course. But there are plenty of ways to wear each with other pieces (blouse, slim pants, jeans, etc) making them extremely versatile.
Timeless Chanel Tweed9
The Scots may have invented tweed, but it took Chanel to make the perfect outfit out of it. This drop-dead-gorgeous suit gets everything right, and it looks amazing on Kate: graceful bell sleeves, a riot of colors woven into one very harmonious whole, perfect length, perfect belt, perfect everything. Oui, please.
Tweed Behind Bars10Here's an unexpected sight: Kate Middleton in a prison. In 2015, the duchess visited female inmates and ex-cons who are recovering addicts at a Surrey prison, to learn about their journeys. Her silvery white tweed dress, by label The Fold London, was appropriately understated but still spectacular.
Winter White11In this picture, taken to a 2018 event in Sweden, during which she learned about the country's successful approach to mental health, Kate is absolutely glowing. Is it her pregnancy, or the creamy white Alexander McQueen tweed dress, which is woven with gold yarn? We say both!
Sophisticated Lady12
Among the many outfits Kate has worn to the always-photographed Christmas Day service in Sandringham, this long brown Moloh tweed coat flecked with orange, is a standout. She wore the double-breasted beauty in 2014 (and again in 2018), with a delicate scarf tucked in, to elegant effect.
Showstopper in Tweed13When it comes to fashion, it's hard to impress the French. But we're pretty sure no one scoffed at Kate's impeccable taste in Paris when she wore this stunning sleeveless tweed cocktail dress with gently frayed edges, by Alexander McQueen, her go-to fashion house when it comes to big events.
A Vision in Blue14That lovely yellow flower turned out to be the perfect contrast to this cornflower blue Missoni tweed coat dress, which has braided trim. Kate wore it to attend an event with Queen Elizabeth II and Kate's mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla.
Before Mrs. Maisel15Sadly, we haven't seen this 1950s-style Jesire number since Kate wore it to attend the opening of a Lucian Freud painting exhibition in 2012 -- her first solo outing as a royal. Too bad. We still love the very Midge Maisel oversize shawl collar, and the traditional grey and black herringbone pattern. And, love the belt!
Vintage Beauty16
Kate channeled Old Hollywood stars like Ingrid Bergman and Lauren Bacall in this 1940s-inspired checked tweed suit by Michael Kors, with a trumpet skirt that moves like liquid. Paired with a simple black velvet fascinator for a World War I remembrance ceremony, it is simply classic perfection.
Serious Tweed17When one is visiting a war memorial, the last thing one wants to do is wear a flashy outfit to attract attention. Kate wore this simple gray Michael Kors tween coat dress to the Australia War Memorial during a 2016 tour. It's most noticeable feature? Impeccable tailoring.
A Mod Moment18This long-sleeved blue trapeze dress has 1960s flair, and though it is made of wool, the pockets and hem are trimmed in pink and cream tweed. Kate wore it to visit elementary school kids when she was pregnant with Charlotte, and clearly looking to keep her style comfy.
A Breath Of Fresh Air19At an annual event for kid scouts at Windsor Castle in 2013, Kate kept it minty with this upbeat green Mulberry coat while pregnant with Prince George. It's one of the brightest clothing items she's ever worn, and seems like it reflects her cheery mood.
A Shoe-In20Who says that tweed is only for dresses and suits and coats in the dead of winter? Not us! We love these J.Crew tweed shoes that Kate wore with a sharp summer outfit to a sailing and watersports center. And we're not the only ones. The shoes, just one example of Kate's more affordable fashion, sold out as soon as these pictures hit the Internet.