Kate Middleton Reveals What Made Prince William Feel Totally Helpless

She also shared an interesting detail about her children's births and Prince William's involvement in the delivery room.

Kate said that having hyperemesis helped her realize "the power of the mind over the body." She explained, "I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it."

She then revealed that she turned to hypno-birthing during the deliveries of her children. She said, "There’s levels of it. I'm not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn't! I didn't even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself."

