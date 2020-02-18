Kate Middleton Reveals What Made Prince William Feel Totally Helpless

Getty Images
Jenny Erikson
Jenny Erikson
Celebrities

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Getty Images

Kate Middleton has always kept it real about motherhood, but this time, she's opening up about her husband, Prince William, too. The Duchess of Cambridge just participated in what's being hailed as a "groundbreaking" 30-minute podcast, opening up about her kids, her life, and Will. She even revealed the one thing in their lives that has made her duke feel like a failure

  • According to the mom of three, her rough pregnancies took a toll on the whole family -- especially Will. 

    Prince William, Kate Midleton
    Getty Images

    Opening up on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast about her hyperemesis gravidarum, Kate said, "I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people. Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you -- and I think that's the thing -- being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."

    • Advertisement

  • Evidently, William felt helpless watching his wife experience something so daunting.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Getty Images

    She shared, "You know, William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it ... I was really sick -- I wasn't eating the things I should be eating -- but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

  • She also shared an interesting detail about her children's births and Prince William's involvement in the delivery room.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
    Getty Images

    Kate said that having hyperemesis helped her realize "the power of the mind over the body." She explained, "I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it." 

    She then revealed that she turned to hypno-birthing during the deliveries of her children. She said, "There’s levels of it. I'm not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn't! I didn't even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself."

    We need to know more! 

  • Speaking of her births ... Kate openly admitted that she was "terrified" posing for pictures on the step of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George
    Getty Images

    She called the experiences "slightly terrifying," while she laughed and added, "I'm not going to lie."

    Kate explained why they made the decision to do it, though. She said, "Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about, and we're hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us ... actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public I felt was really important."

    She said it was especially difficult the first time, with Prince George. "It was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions ... I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality."

  • We love when Kate opens up about her married life and mom life. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Getty Images

    Hearing that Prince William was just like any other protective husband and dad-to-be is pretty awesome. Maybe that's why he apparently doesn't want to go for number four? Even though Kate was the one who had to be pregnant, it obviously took a lot out of him too. Not only was he obviously worried about her, but he also had to pick up a lot of the slack at home while Kate was out of commission.

    We won't lie, though ... we'd be thrilled for another royal baby announcement.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement