Joy-Anna Duggar Celebrates Adorable New Addition to the Forsyth Family

Looks like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's little family just got a bit bigger! According to a (very cute) new Instagram post from Joy, she and Austin got a new dog, and their brand new furry friend couldn't possibly be more adorable. Then again, seeing exactly how happy their son, Gideon, is to have a pet of his own might be even cuter than the dog itself.
Joy shared a photo of Austin, their new dog, and Gideon posing together.
That grin on Gideon's face is just too much. He's so happy to have his own dog! And swiping over to the second photo, the love he already has for his new pup is so obvious in the photo where he's laying on the floor next to her.
"Meet our newest addition!" Joy wrote. "Brielle (or 'B' as Gid calls her) has already added so much joy to our family ... just look at Gideon's face!"
Now that Joy, Austin, and Gideon have moved into their new home, it's the perfect time for a pet.
Although they were living in a seriously tricked out camper for awhile (and yes, we were jealous of Joy's interior design skills that turned it into the cutest living space ever), now, they're in a home, with plenty of room for their puppy to play and grow. Yes, puppies are a lot of work, but we don't doubt that Joy and Austin are up for the challenge with their new baby B.
Fans can't get enough of the new puppy.
We wonder if this will push Jill and Derick to get a dog.
After all, last year, Jill revealed she was thinking of getting a puppy to add to her family, thinking that her boys Israel and Samuel might like it. She hasn't updated us on where they landed on the pet discussion, but maybe once they all meet and interact with Brielle, they will decide it's time to pull the trigger and get their own puppy.
Last year, the Duggar fam was all about babies. Could this be the year of pets?
We can't wait to see more of Joy and Austin's dog.
Being that Gideon is about to turn two, we know that he and his new pal are going to be so cute as they grow up together, and we hope that Joy shares every minute of it. If anyone needs us, we'll be here, waiting for more adorable photos of this little guy and his brand new companion. Brielle is very lucky to have found a home with this bunch!
