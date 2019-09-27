Joy-Anna Duggar Celebrates Adorable New Addition to the Forsyth Family

That grin on Gideon's face is just too much. He's so happy to have his own dog! And swiping over to the second photo, the love he already has for his new pup is so obvious in the photo where he's laying on the floor next to her.

"Meet our newest addition!" Joy wrote. "Brielle (or 'B' as Gid calls her) has already added so much joy to our family ... just look at Gideon's face!"

