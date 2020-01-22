6 Incredible Take-Aways From Kate Middleton's Groundbreaking Podcast Interview



Splash News

Make no mistake about it, peeps: Kate Middleton is having a moment. Well, you know, more of a moment than the last nine years of her life. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abdicated their royal titles, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken on more work (likely at the request of the queen). And in doing so, we've gotten to see a different, less formal side of the duchess -- particularly on Kate's recent podcast appearance.

Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge just did a podcast. What a time to be alive!