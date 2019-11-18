Is Jill Duggar Done Having Kids? Sister-in-Law Lauren May Have Just Dropped a Bombshell

There's been some speculation for a while that at least one (or more!) grown-up Duggar daughters is on birth control, but has Jill made an even more controversial decision? Her sister-in-law Lauren (Swanson) Duggar may have accidentally let it slip that Jill is done having kids after just two boys.
Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, are parents to two adorable little boys already.
Israel, 4, and Sam, 2, definitely keep Jill on her toes, but is it possible that she's decided that's it for her as far as the baby train goes? Most people wouldn't cast a second glance at a mom deciding to only have two kids, but this is the Duggar family we're talking about. Jill is one of 19 of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's kids.
Lauren recently showed off Bella's nursery on Instagram, and may have given away Jill's "secret" about not having more kids.
Not that we'd blame Jill a bit for not following in her mom's childbearing footsteps.
After all, she had two very difficult labors that both ended in emergency c-sections. She was aiming for a VBAC after Israel, but it sadly didn't work out for her. Then after Sam was born, he was apparently in the NICU for a couple of weeks, leaving the family with about $10,000 in medical co-pay debt, according to Derick.
It wouldn't surprise us if stopping at two children is Jill's latest rebel move.
Jill and Derick have shown themselves to be quite the rebels of the family recently. Beyond wearing pants and getting her nose pierced, they've stopped filming for Counting On, and Derick has made some pretty interesting accusation against Jim Bob Duggar. According to the law school student, none of the adult children are paid to film the show, and all contracts are through JB only.
Things have gotten so bad between the families that Jill apparently isn't even allowed at her parents' house without express permission.
Or maybe Jill only loaned the crib to Lauren ... or wants to buy a new one next time she plans to have a baby.
She could just be done for right now. She's still so young, and with a husband in law school ... well, she has a lot on her plate at the moment and maybe is waiting a hot minute before making a major decision like bringing another human being into the world.
Time will tell if Jill really is done after just two kids. Whatever she decides, she has our support!
