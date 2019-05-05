New Pic of Adele After Weight Loss Leaves Fans Amazed

We're not sure what she was doing or where she was heading when this photo was taken, but seeing Adele all suited up in her workout gear really shows off the way that her body has changed over the last year. Here and there, we've seen photos of her weight loss progress when she's been photographed in public, but this one really drives it home that she's been putting in a lot of hard work.

And like we said, Adele has always been gorgeous, but it's so clear just how much dedication she must have had to getting fit.