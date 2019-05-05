New Pic of Adele After Weight Loss Leaves Fans Amazed

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News
We're still having a hard time getting over Adele's weight loss transformation -- this lady looks incredible! Of course, she was always beautiful, but we're stunned by how different she looks these days, including in her latest photo. A new photo of Adele in workout gear has surfaced, and whoa. She's almost unrecognizable, and fans are definitely taking notice.
Adele was seen last week in Los Angeles.
We're not sure what she was doing or where she was heading when this photo was taken, but seeing Adele all suited up in her workout gear really shows off the way that her body has changed over the last year. Here and there, we've seen photos of her weight loss progress when she's been photographed in public, but this one really drives it home that she's been putting in a lot of hard work.
And like we said, Adele has always been gorgeous, but it's so clear just how much dedication she must have had to getting fit.
Fans are already sharing their support for Adele's new look.
As these commenters are saying, it seems like a lot of people are happy to cheer her on and think that she looks great. Of course, Adele has mostly kept to herself about her weight loss -- it can be a very personal thing, after all -- but because People reported that she's doing it for her health and to be in the best shape possible for her son, Angelo, who is now 7, we've really gotta admire that.
When Adele turned 31 last year, she shared that she wanted to focus on herself in the year ahead.
After posting this photo on Instagram, she wrote:
"31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually."
Seems like she's been doing just that!
Adele recently revealed that she'll be releasing new music this year.
A recording of Adele at a friend's wedding surfaced where she could be heard saying, "Expect my album in September," which is quite literally (and figuratively) music to our ears. We've been waiting for this kind of announcement.
So not only is Adele killing the celebrity weight loss game, but she's also about to drop an album that we know we're going to love. How does she do it?!
We can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve next.
Somehow, everything that Adele attempts to tackle, she succeeds at with flying colors. We will never stop being impressed by everything that she manages to accomplish, whether it's in her career or for her health.
Here's hoping she'll share more about that upcoming album soon. As much as we love cheering her on in her transformation journey, we truly can't wait to hear what she's come up with now.
