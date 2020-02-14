Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Couldn't Be Happier in Canada

It sounds like Meghan and Harry are "besotted and very sweet with each other" in their new Canadian lives.

And now that they no longer have quite so many royal engagements to tend to, they're putting all their focus on Archie, who's having firsts like his first snow, which he apparently thought was "bloody brilliant."

"Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid -- he loves to laugh," a source close to Harry and Meg told People. "Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She's very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."

