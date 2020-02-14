Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Couldn't Be Happier in Canada

Just in case anyone wasn't totally convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their best lives in Canada, this report ought to do it! In fact, it sounds like Meghan and Harry are happier than ever in the Great White North, and it's all because it's finally allowing them time to spend their lives doing things they didn't have time to before with all their royal obligations. 

  • It sounds like Meghan and Harry are "besotted and very sweet with each other" in their new Canadian lives.

    And now that they no longer have quite so many royal engagements to tend to, they're putting all their focus on Archie, who's having firsts like his first snow, which he apparently thought was "bloody brilliant." 

    "Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid -- he loves to laugh," a source close to Harry and Meg told People. "Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She's very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."

  • They're busy focusing on some pretty low key hobbies, too. 

    We've seen Meghan out hiking with Archie and their dogs, and it sounds like that's something they love to do as a family in Vancouver, despite the cold weather. 

    "They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs," the source said.

    We feel that one. The first year with a kid can be brutal -- staying home is usually easiest! 

  • It sounds like these two have been very busy these days. 

    Between their home life and family activities, the rumors about what Meghan and Harry are up to in their post-royal chapter have been all over the map. Reportedly, they're also house hunting in Los Angeles, so they can find a pad to stay in on the west coast, where Meghan's family lives, including her mom, Doria Ragland. Exciting things in the works! 

  • It definitely seems like this move to Canada is a permanent one. 

    In fact, Harry and Meghan reportedly fired their entire staff at Buckingham Palace, so it truly sounds like there's no going back now! 

    "Because the Duke and Duchess will now be financially independent, the Royal family will no longer pay for their staff," a source told Entertainment Tonight this week. "A number of the employees asked to stay with the Duke and Duchess. Those moving on are all being reassigned and paid redundancy fees. In their new life, things will be streamlined and leaner with staff located closer to them." 

  • We're just really glad to hear that they're happy. 

    Between all the bad press and the backlash they got for their decision to step down, Meghan and Harry have been through the wringer since they got married (and even before). Now, they can finally kick back and relax with Archie, and finally get the much needed privacy they've been asking for. Hopefully, only good things continue to happen for them this year! 

