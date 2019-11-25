Kylie Jenner Just Cut Her Hair Shorter Than Ever

It's no secret that the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family like to change up their hair, but we weren't prepared for this! Kylie Jenner just showed off her new cut on her Instagram story, and it's shorter than ever. Plus it looks like it maybe wasn't intentional?
Whether she meant to go for the look or not, it's working on her! (Then again, what wouldn't?)
Ky shared this video on her Instagram story on Thursday night.
The 22-year-old beauty mogul joked, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair." At least we hope she was joking! We know it's just hair, and hair grows, but we've all been in the salon chair when the stylist went overboard, right?
Kylie has mostly been sporting medium-length hair lately.
Of course it's always hard to tell what's real when it comes to Kylie and her sisters' hair. They're always changing it up, and their wig game is strong. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian showed off her new honey blonde hair on Instagram -- and yup, it was a wig. She also joked that Khloe and Kylie were trying to beat her to the look, but it looks like Ky went in a different direction altogether!
Even if she's unhappy with it being so short, she can obviously get her length back in other ways.
Aside from her famous love of wigs, she can also go the extension route if she chooses. We can't quite tell what method she used to get these long locks over Christmas for this adorable photo with Stormi, but she obviously doesn't have to wait for her hair to grow out to get some length.
We really shouldn't be surprised by anything Kylie does to her hair.
She's been experimenting with her tresses for as long as we can remember, and no matter what she does, she looks good. Even in a yellow wig. It takes a lot to pull off that color!
Maybe she'll even go for a pixie cut someday? We're sure she'd be able to wear it well.
Kylie has definitely gone short before, but it's usually been with a wig.
Or at least we think so. Given the ever-changing length of her hair on Instagram, it's hard to tell what is what! And did we mention that her wig game is strong?
But it seems pretty real this time from the video she posted to her story. It looks totally cute on her, and let's be honest ... shorter hair is much easier to manage when you're keeping up with your 2-year-old while also managing your billion dollar beauty empire.
