Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Fired Their Entire UK Staff

It sounds like their Buckingham Palace office is shutting down, and employees there have been given their notice.

According to Entertainment Tonight, staffers who have been working with the royals for a long time have been told that they would be given other roles in the household, but it does mean bad news for some of the newer employees.

"Because the Duke and Duchess will now be financially independent, the Royal family will no longer pay for their staff," a source told ET. "A number of the employees asked to stay with the Duke and Duchess. Those moving on are all being reassigned and paid redundancy fees. In their new life, things will be streamlined and leaner with staff located closer to them."