Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Fired Their Entire UK Staff

If anyone thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't take stepping down from their positions as senior royals very seriously, think again -- we have another update that shows just how much they're planning not to change their minds. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have fired their entire royal staff, because they will no longer be needing their services. Hmm ...
It sounds like their Buckingham Palace office is shutting down, and employees there have been given their notice.
According to Entertainment Tonight, staffers who have been working with the royals for a long time have been told that they would be given other roles in the household, but it does mean bad news for some of the newer employees.
"Because the Duke and Duchess will now be financially independent, the Royal family will no longer pay for their staff," a source told ET. "A number of the employees asked to stay with the Duke and Duchess. Those moving on are all being reassigned and paid redundancy fees. In their new life, things will be streamlined and leaner with staff located closer to them."
Their team was first alerted to the news not long after Meghan and Harry made their announcement in January.
It makes sense, though -- it's all about budget.
This seems to really seal that Meghan and Harry are 200% done with the royal fam.
Whatever's coming, we just hope these two are happy.
