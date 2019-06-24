Joe Jonas' Valentine's Day Post About Sophie Turner Has Fans Celebrating Their Baby News

We've been so excited since news broke earlier this week that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. There's only one problem: They haven't acknowledged the news themselves yet! But after Joe's Valentine's Day post to Sophie on Instagram -- which he kept short, sweet, and very subtle -- fans are still freaking out that they (likely) have a baby on the way.
-
Earlier this week, reports rolled in that Joe and Sophie are expecting their first child.
Several different reports confirmed that Sophie is pregnant, with sources saying that the couple is very excited about growing their family, but that they've been keeping things low key, which makes sense. Pregnancy is a pretty personal time, and given how famous both Sophie and Joe are, we can't really blame them for wanting to keep the news all to themselves for a while.
-
Now, in honor of Valentine's Day, Joe shared this sweet snap of Sophie.
He captioned the photo with a heart emoji, which isn't giving much away. Then again, these two have never been much for sharing sweeping, gushy declarations of love on social media, because some people aren't into that kind of thing.
Still, it's a sweet gesture that Joe shared this post for his valentine -- who is also probably his baby mama-to-be.
So cute!
-
-
Fans flooded the comments with congrats and well wishes.
People are definitely excited about this baby news -- that much is for sure. Every comment that wasn't a wish for Sophie and Joe to have a happy Valentine's Day together was all about their future baby, with plenty of heart emojis thrown in for good measure. But given how much fans have always loved this celebrity couple, none of this comes as a surprise.
-
It's important to remember that Joe and Sophie have yet to officially comment on the news themselves, though.
And until they do, we can't know for sure that Sophie's pregnant ... as much as we're keeping our fingers crossed that this very exciting news is true! We're sure an official announcement is coming, but as of right now, neither of them have even mentioned it on social media, which makes us think that they're simply not ready to share it the way they want to quite yet.
-
-
Any time Sophie and Joe want to update us, we're ready.
Whatever they come up with as an announcement is likely to be epic, though. These two are known for their sense of humor, so we wouldn't be surprised if it was kinda funny too.
'Til then, it seems like they're enjoying their time together, and when they're ready to fill us in, they will -- and we will be so ready to hear all of the details. We just know that this is going to be one absolutely gorgeous baby.
