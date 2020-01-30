Vanessa Bryant Reveals Touching Way She's Honoring Kobe & Daughter Gianna

Over the last few weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been sharing updates here and there as she copes with the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Now, she's opening up about a change she's making as a way to honor them. In an Instagram post she shared Thursday, Vanessa revealed she's paying tribute to them both in a sweet way that will keep their memory alive.
It's official: The Mamba Sports Foundation is now the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
This way, both Kobe and Gianna are included in the title -- so sweet.
Vanessa wrote:
"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."
Fans are applauding Vanessa's decision.
Judging by comments like these, it appears people are definitely happy that Vanessa decided to honor her family in this way. Of course, we know it'd be impossible for her to do anything that would match the magnitude of the loss she's feeling or the love she has for Kobe and Gianna, but this is a pretty good start -- and plenty of people seem to agree with her.
The Mamba Sports Foundation website also has changed to reflect the new name and mission.
Visitors to the website -- now mambamambacitasports.org -- will find a link to donate, as well as a message about the purpose of of the foundation.
"Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3), exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," says the site, and we don't doubt that it will be able to do just that, helping their contributions to basketball live on.
Earlier this week, Vanessa shared an update on her grief as she continues to mourn such a big loss.
Although Vanessa thanked fans for their support, she also revealed that she's having a hard time accepting that Kobe and Gianna are gone.
"It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong," she said. "Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters."
We will always be amazed by Vanessa's strength.
As if it's not impossible enough to move on from a loss as huge and as unexpected and tragic as this one must be for her, at the same time, she's also working toward making sure that her husband and daughter's legacies stay alive through their foundation. We are so impressed by her actions at such a difficult time.
We'll be thinking of her and her family.
