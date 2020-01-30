Vanessa Bryant Reveals Touching Way She's Honoring Kobe & Daughter Gianna

The Mamba Sports Foundation website also has changed to reflect the new name and mission.

Visitors to the website -- now mambamambacitasports.org -- will find a link to donate, as well as a message about the purpose of of the foundation.

"Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3), exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," says the site, and we don't doubt that it will be able to do just that, helping their contributions to basketball live on.