20 Times Jinger Duggar's Daughter Felicity Was a Total Daddy's Girl

From the day she was born, it's been very clear that Miss Felicity Vuolo is the apple of parents Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's eye. But as close as she's been with her mama (and it's pretty clear that they're already the best of friends), we have to admit that Felicity truly has been a daddy's girl from the very beginning. Anytime this baby is hanging out with Jeremy, it seems like Felicity is always all smiles, no matter what they happen to be doing that day, and it's been so adorable to watch their bond grow.
We know that as Felicity gets older, things will change -- she'll make her own friends and develop her own interests outside hanging out with her parents. But we have a feeling that bond that she and Jeremy have will just grow stronger, and we can't wait to see this daddy and daughter relationship thrive as they can finally start having real conversations and share their interests together.
Read on for all of the times Felicity was a total daddy's girl. Yeah, she may have only been alive for a year and a half, but she and her dad have already made so many memories together, and we love that Jinger has been all about sharing them with the rest of us on Instagram so we can see it all happening.
-
From The Beginning1
Jinger shared this sweet photo of Felicity and Jeremy just a few months after she was born, and it's clear that from the very start, she and her dad had such a special bond. Appropriately enough, she even captioned this photo with "daddy's girl," which couldn't possibly be more true. As far as we can tell, these two have been inseparable from day one, and it's so sweet to watch.
-
Having Coffee With Dad2
In Jinger's caption for this photo, she noted that Felicity wasn't doing great at sitting still (like most -- if not all -- little ones her age!) and it seems like her dad was willing to do whatever it took to make her happy while he sat and drank his coffee. Actually getting to consume hot coffee becomes a rare thing when being a parent, but it doesn't seem like Jeremy minds one bit.
-
-
All Smiles3
In general, it seems like Felicity is a pretty happy baby, but we can't deny those smiles get a lot bigger when her dad's around! And honestly, it really does seem like the feeling is mutual. Jeremy's taken so well to being a dad, even though he didn't grow up in a family quite as big as the one Jinger had -- but so far, he seems to be killing it with his own little girl.
-
Plane Kisses4
Jinger included this photo in a Father's Day roundup of the men in her life, and this is definitely a keeper. Even after having a baby, it didn't seem like Jinger and Jeremy slowed down their traveling much, but Felicity's always been able to roll with the punches -- maybe sitting with her dad on the plane helps? He definitely seems to have a way of keeping her content, no matter what's going on.
-
-
All Dressed Up5
Jinger snapped this photo of Jeremy and Felicity outside of their church while their family was still living in Laredo, Texas, and it's hard to get over the adorableness of it all. These two really do clean up pretty good, right? And even though it can be hard to get a baby to cooperate at church (or any quiet environment), it looks like Jeremy has no problems keeping Felicity happy.
-
Coffee Date6
Knowing Jinger's love affair with coffee, we're not surprised that it's continued well into adulthood -- and that she's seemed to drag Jeremy into her habit, too. Here's another example of a time when Jeremy sacrificed his caffeine break for the sake of getting in some quality time with his daughter, and giving her plenty of smooches in the process. So many happy memories being made here!
-
-
A Matching Set7
"Matchy matchy with daddy and it wasn't even planned!" Jinger captioned this photo, adding a heart eyes emoji (which was certainly earned, given how cute this pic really is).
These two are certainly dressed to impress in their blue and white stripes... although we have a feeling Jeremy probably isn't also wearing pink socks like Felicity's. Hey, close enough!
-
Happy Travels8
Okay, it's official -- the next time we have to take a baby on a plane, we want Jeremy there to teach us all of his tricks. Traveling can be hard on a little one, but not when Felicity and her daddy are together. It's easy to see just from this photo how much he loves taking her on all of their adventures... and as far as we can tell, Felicity doesn't seem to mind being along for the ride.
-
-
Too Sweet9
"Seeing Felicity in her daddy's strong arms makes my heart skip a beat," Jinger wrote when she shared this photo, and it's easy to see why she feels that way. Just look at those two!
We love seeing Felicity so happy, posing with her dad who's looking pretty dapper in a bow tie. We're sure Felicity isn't always this smiley, but all photographic evidence points to her being super easy going, especially with her dad around.
-
Up In The Air10
For parents with babies, this is a pretty classic pose -- and most little ones, Felicity included, seem to love being held high up in the air. It's just another example of a time where Jeremy looked like a total natural at fatherhood, even though it's still something that is relatively new to him. Maybe he's just a natural dad, or maybe it's that sweet bond that he and Felicity already share.
-
-
Plenty Of Smooches11
In this pic, Felicity and Jeremy seem to be on the go -- probably at one of the events that he and Jinger are always traveling to -- but they still stop and make time for plenty of kisses! Felicity looks pleased as punch to be getting in some valuable cuddle time with her daddy, as busy as he might be. No matter what he's doing, it seems like Jeremy always makes quality time with his kiddo a priority.
-
A Serious Pose12
Once again, these two are dressed up and looking good -- and as Jinger pointed out in her caption, they coordinate nicely since Felicity is wearing a bow and her dad is wearing one of his signature bow ties. Even though Felicity looks pretty serious here, her dad's face says it all about just how happy he is to be with her. We're sure she pulled out a smile or two (at least) that day!
-
-
Already BFFs13
"Our little lady looks so tiny in her daddy's arms," Jinger wrote in her caption on this one.
It's true -- Felicity does look pretty small here (after all, she was only four months old when this photo was taken!) but she is also as cute as can be. We have to wonder if she'll end up being as tall as her dad when she grows up, and then they would both tower over Jinger!
-
Another Travel Shot14
In this pic, Felicity and Jeremy are joining their mama on a plane to Atlanta for a conference, and once again, it seems like this baby is handling the whole flying thing with ease. Of course, at this point in her life, she was pretty used to air travel and planes, but we still credit a lot of that to how much she enjoys hanging out with her dad, no matter what they might be doing.
-
-
A Family Photo15
Jinger shared this photo of her little family in honor of Thanksgiving in 2019, and even though it's a pic of all three of them, it's clear that Felicity is clinging onto her dad for dear life. Of course, it doesn't mean she loves her mama any less -- we've seen those two grow a special bond of their own over the past year and a half, too. But it's so sweet in this pic that she's hugging on her dad so much.
-
Breakfast Time16
"Saturday mornings are for pancakes," said Jinger's caption on this photo. We couldn't agree more -- and it seems like Miss Felicity probably feels the same way! We're loving her bed head in this photo, too. Even first thing in the morning, this girl loves hanging out with her dad, and it looks like Jeremy's really enjoying his weekend with the ladies in his life (and some pancakes, of course), too.
-
-
On The Carousel17
Given that Felicity probably hasn't been on many rides in her short life, this may have been her very first carousel experience, so it makes sense that the expression on her face looks a bit confused. She gets bonus points for trying something new, though, and it looks like Jeremy is having a blast being with her while she's on a brand new adventure as they go for a whirl on a horse.
-
At The Aquarium18
As Jinger noted in her caption, Felicity is a big fan of animals, so taking her to the aquarium to celebrate her first birthday last summer seemed like an awesome idea. It looks like she's having a great time checking out all the sea life, and of course, kicking it with her dad as always. She may not remember this day when she gets older, but this photo will be so sweet for her to have.
-
-
A Soccer Family19
"Maybe one day she will follow in her daddy's footsteps," Jinger wrote.
Given that Jeremy was actually a professional soccer player before he and Jinger started courting, it makes sense that he's been sharing his love of the sport with his wife and daughter, too. We have to admit that Felicity looks pretty good in a jersey, so maybe she'll end up out there on the field just like her dad, too.
-
Dad & Daughter20
"Felicity loves being in her daddy's arms," Jinger said in her caption, and it seems like that statement couldn't possibly be more true. Here, she was already a year and a half old, and it looks like her bond with her dad is stronger than ever. We can't imagine what they'll get into in the future, but so far, it seems like these two have stayed just as close as they've been since the beginning.