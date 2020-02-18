20 Times Kate Middleton Bedazzled Us With a Sparkly Look

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage



Karwai Tang/WireImage When it comes to bringing the sparkle, our girl Kate Middleton can hang with the best of them. Whether she's shining her way through a formal event or just adding a little glitter to an everyday outfit, it's hard to ignore the way that Kate lights up a room, and sometimes, she even gets a little help from her wardrobe. As a member of the royal family, she has a lot of opportunities to wear glitter, bling, and sequins (and her tiara, of course), and when she decides she really wants to sparkle, she pulls it off better than anyone else.

More recently, Kate's stunned in a sparkly red dress for the UK-Africa summit reception, and since seeing her in that gown, we've really been thinking about other times where she made a little glitter work for her. And as it turns out, that's happened plenty of times.

It's not always an obvious sparkle, either -- sometimes, it's just a touch of diamond earrings that really bring out a little extra something about her outfit. But then, there have been those occasions when she shows up on the red carpet or at an event in a full-on glitter dress, and those have been some of our favorite Kate style moments ever.

Read on for all of Kate's most sparkly looks. We already know that the Duchess of Cambridge always dresses to impress, but these outfits really take everything to the next level.