20 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Chic in Skinny Pants

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Well, it's official: No matter what kind of style she's sporting, Kate Middleton is forever our favorite fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to the royal family. We've seen Kate dress up for all kinds of events, whether they're for charity or even awards shows, but some of our favorite looks of hers come from when she's taking things casual -- like anytime she breaks out the skinny pants. Somehow, this lady looks good in almost everything, but especially these kinds of pants, and there's plenty of proof.
Just in case anyone thought that skinny jeans were going to be a passing fashion trend, think again. They're still around, and the Duchess of Cambridge wears them pretty frequently. They're easy to dress up for something a bit more fancy or dress down when she's just hanging out with George, Charlotte, and Louis or attending a sporting event. Who wouldn't want to keep a piece that versatile in their closets?
Read on for all of the times Kate totally rocked skinny pants. Of course, this royal mom also looks good in dresses, skirts, and gowns, but any time she decides to wear pants instead, it's always a fashion win -- and she's giving us plenty of realistic (and affordable!) inspiration for our own wardrobes all at the same time.
-
A Casual Day1
This photo is a major throwback, going all the way back to 2011. But even then, almost a full decade ago, Kate's looks almost never missed, especially when skinny jeans were involved. She kept it casual but put together by tucking her button down shirt in and belting her pants, which pair pretty well with those low-key flats. It helps that she was having an excellent hair day, too. That volume!
-
A More Grown Up Ensemble2
In contrast, here's a photo of Kate in early 2020, and yep, she's still rocking that skinny pants look. Here, while out on a royal engagement, Kate paired her black skinny pants with a white top, a long blue coat, and a pair of ankle booties. When booties are involved, skinny pants are almost necessary, and she looks so good with the pop of blue here (which has always been Kate's color).
-
-
Holiday Ready3
We're glad this photo was taken in December, because any other time of year, that red and green color combo would have been totally wasted! Here, Kate looks totally prepped for a day at the Christmas tree farm -- and we'll be forever amazed that she manages to pull off a normal pair of jeans like this just as well as she pulls off evening gowns at more formal events. The range she has!
-
Out For a Walk4
Kate wore this outfit when she was out at a beach, exploring a wildlife habitat, and it's hard to imagine a better ensemble for the occasion. Not only do these pants look great on her (as always), but she managed to be appropriately dressed for the weather and look cute, all at the same time, especially when it comes to those boots. Bummer that kind of coat is required in the UK in May, though!
-
-
Ready for Anything5
It's a rare moment that we see Kate wearing tennis shoes, but when she visited a sports arena in Ireland, they were practically a required accessory -- and somehow, through the magic of royal fashion, those tennis shoes managed to match her sweater perfectly. Kate could have worn this outfit anywhere, honestly. No matter where the day took her, this duchess was ready for it.
-
Greeting the Public6
Everything about this outfit is a win, so we're glad she wore it on a day where she got to show it off to her adoring fans. Aside from her patterned jacket, Kate went for an all-black look, including her skinny pants and another pair of black booties, which are always a versatile choice. We have to add that how happy Kate looks here just makes this outfit all the more beautiful ... and the flowers don't hurt, either.
-
-
Hanging With George7
Oh, this photo from 2015 is giving us all the feels -- Prince George is so grown up now that it's hard to remember those baby days, but he's always been a truly adorable kid. His mom looks pretty cute here too, wrangling her little guy on the grass. And fortunately, she got to wear a totally mom-approved outfit that day, skinny jeans and comfy, casual top included. To keep up with him, she needs it!
-
At the World Cup8
What does a member of the royal family wear to a major sporting event? Well, an outfit something like this, it seems. Skinny jeans and the same America's World Cup top that everyone else was wearing, but on Kate, it looks like pure fashion. And yes, she's a bit ambitious to be out there in those wedges, but we admit that they pair very well with her jeans. She looked so cute that day!
-
-
Out in Canada9
Kate wore this outfit during her royal tour of Canada, and she definitely looked prepared for the cold weather that happens pretty often there. Her tennis shoes paired well with these black skinny jeans and her army green coat, because she was keeping it simple that day. We are a little curious about what's going on when this photo was taken, though, based on that expression on Kate's face.
-
The Baby Wrangler10
Ready for another precious George throwback? This photo was taken while Kate was watching Harry and William compete in a charity polo match, and interestingly enough, she wore an outfit pretty similar to the last time she and George hung out on the grass while Dad was busy. Hey, if it works, it works -- and this is the kind of look that Kate looks really great in on a casual day with her kiddo.
-
-
A Little Volleyball11
What did we say about Kate, striped shirts, and skinny jeans? It's a classic look, and why stop wearing it when it looks this good on her? We also have to admire the fact that she's just out there, casually playing volleyball while wearing wedges that are that tall. Don't get us wrong -- we know this lady had some seriously skills, but we don't know how she managed to hit the court without twisting an ankle!
-
Green in the Grass12
Another cute, casual outfit involving skinny pants. This time around, Kate wore a cute patterned blouse under a perfectly coordinated green jacket, her black pants, and some flats, and it all came together quite nicely. On royal family standards, this is a very low-key outfit, but this is actually giving us some inspiration for future office wear. Thanks, Kate!
-
-
Ready for Rowing13
Not even a little rain could keep Kate away from the 2012 Paralympic Games in London -- and given that Kate has a passion for sailing, we're not surprised at all that she made it for the rowing competition. Despite the weather, Kate looked adorable in her skinny jeans, raincoat, and red sneaks, and she looked perfectly pleased to be there, even if she did get a little wet.
-
Out on a Hike14
This outfit is what Kate wore when she was out supporting the scouts, and she honestly couldn't have dressed more perfectly for the occasion. Skinny pants, hiking boots, and a very cute burgundy top and green jacket combo prepped her for the weather and any outdoor activities that the scouts might throw her way. And the accessory of her scouting bandana is also too cute.
-
-
At the Olympics15
Ah, yes -- this was taken in a totally different era for the royal family, before Will and Kate had three children and Prince Harry was married to Meghan Markle. It's fun to see photos from this time, which feels so long ago ... and of course, Kate looks super cute. After all, it's hard to go wrong with the skinny jeans and wedges combo, even when she was at the Olympic games.
-
Out & About16
Most of the time when Kate's wearing skinny pants, they tend to be black pants or jeans, without much in between. What can we say -- this is a girl who likes to stick to her basics. But this blue is so pretty and provides a totally unexpected pop of color. She should definitely bring these pants out of hiding, because they'd be just as cute in 2020 as they were years ago when she wore them the first time.
-
-
On the Field17
Is it just us, or does this duchess look like she's having a blast? This photo was taken when Kate was visiting the women's hockey team, and it looks like she picked up a stick and decided to take a whack at the sport herself! She looks super comfy in her red skinny pants, hoodie, and sneakers, which is perfect for a day she knew she'd be spending outside and getting a little sporty.
-
Out With Lupo18
Speaking of throwbacks ... here's a major one, going all the way back to 2012! Kate was out watching William and Harry compete in a charity polo match, and she brought her favorite four-legged friend, Lupo, along for the journey. We don't get to see much of him anymore, but we love seeing these two together in this pic, especially because Kate was wearing one of her more casual (but still stylish) outfits.
-
-
A Royal North American Tour19
Here are Kate and William during a visit to Prince Edward Island, where they walked on the beach and apparently had a pretty deep conversation about something. It looks like she was dressed for the chilly weather in her skinny jeans and navy blue jacket, but we do have to mourn Kate's white flats, which may not have survived all this sand. We hope she had a spare pair in the car!
-
All Smiles20
At an event meant to support her Heads Together initiative for mental health in 2017, Kate couldn't have possibly looked happier to be there, and her outfit was too cute. Skinny jeans and white tennis shoes are always a safe bet, but that red, white, and blue striped sweater is extra cute. Adding this to our list of major style inspiration that the duchess has given us over the years!