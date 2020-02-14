20 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Chic in Skinny Pants

Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage



Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Well, it's official: No matter what kind of style she's sporting, Kate Middleton is forever our favorite fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to the royal family. We've seen Kate dress up for all kinds of events, whether they're for charity or even awards shows, but some of our favorite looks of hers come from when she's taking things casual -- like anytime she breaks out the skinny pants. Somehow, this lady looks good in almost everything, but especially these kinds of pants, and there's plenty of proof.

Just in case anyone thought that skinny jeans were going to be a passing fashion trend, think again. They're still around, and the Duchess of Cambridge wears them pretty frequently. They're easy to dress up for something a bit more fancy or dress down when she's just hanging out with George, Charlotte, and Louis or attending a sporting event. Who wouldn't want to keep a piece that versatile in their closets?

Read on for all of the times Kate totally rocked skinny pants. Of course, this royal mom also looks good in dresses, skirts, and gowns, but any time she decides to wear pants instead, it's always a fashion win -- and she's giving us plenty of realistic (and affordable!) inspiration for our own wardrobes all at the same time.