Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Kids' Insane Playroom

It's no secret that when it comes to toys, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids have the hookup. Every birthday, we see them get gifts that most of us could only dream of, and now, seeing all those toys in one place is totally blowing our minds. Kim recently showed off her playroom, and yes, it's just as insane as we would have guessed it would be. Seriously, this is toy heaven.
-
Kim took to her Instagram Stories for a playroom tour this week, and it is UNREAL.
Toys as far as the eye can see, and something that all of her kids, at their various ages, can definitely enjoy. There's a slide, there's a collection of rideable horses, there's even a corner of more educational stuff including books. And their art supplies? Well, let's just say we haven't seen this many crayons (and sharp crayons, at that) all in one place outside of an art classroom before in our lives.
-
The dress up situation is pretty cool.
-
-
There's also a pretty sweet shopping area.
-
And of course there's also an ice cream parlor.
-
-
North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are four lucky kids.
We hope they fully appreciate that playroom, although they may not really grasp exactly how cool it is until they're grownups. Even so, it looks like a place where they can have a lot of fun -- and let loose a little bit, given that the rest of Kim's house is so minimalist and organized.
We're going to need to see more of this massive toy collection. At least multiple kids are getting use out of all of this ... and we know their cousins have to love coming over to play.
