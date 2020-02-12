Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Kids' Insane Playroom

It's no secret that when it comes to toys, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids have the hookup. Every birthday, we see them get gifts that most of us could only dream of, and now, seeing all those toys in one place is totally blowing our minds. Kim recently showed off her playroom, and yes, it's just as insane as we would have guessed it would be. Seriously, this is toy heaven. 

  • Kim took to her Instagram Stories for a playroom tour this week, and it is UNREAL.

    Toys as far as the eye can see, and something that all of her kids, at their various ages, can definitely enjoy. There's a slide, there's a collection of rideable horses, there's even a corner of more educational stuff including books. And their art supplies? Well, let's just say we haven't seen this many crayons (and sharp crayons, at that) all in one place outside of an art classroom before in our lives. 

  • The dress up situation is pretty cool. 

    Kim Kardashian playroom
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    Then again, knowing Miss North West and her passion for fashion, we can't say we're shocked that having a fully stocked dress up corner would be a must for this playroom! There's everything from shoes to accessories to tons of dresses and outfits -- organized by color, of course.

    Even just from the quick look Kim shared, we can see Disney princess dresses, leather jackets, and everything in between. The sky's the limit at Kim's! 

  • There's also a pretty sweet shopping area. 

    Kim Kardashian Instagram Story
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    We've played grocery store plenty of times as kids, but what North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint get to do over here is next level. Not only is there a conveyor belt for them to ring up their groceries, but there's also a place for them to swipe their credit cards (and no, we wouldn't be surprised if we found out they had those, too). We even spied a shopping cart over the in the corner! 

  • And of course there's also an ice cream parlor. 

    Kim Kardashian Instagram Story
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    After all, what playroom would be complete without an ice cream parlor?! Nothing is too fancy for Kim and Kanye's kids, as we've all learned after seeing the lives they live over the past few years.

    If Kim's looking for another low-maintenance child to join her family, she knows where to find us. We might be adults, but we'd love to live in a house that had that kind of playroom in it. Wow.

  • North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are four lucky kids. 

    We hope they fully appreciate that playroom, although they may not really grasp exactly how cool it is until they're grownups. Even so, it looks like a place where they can have a lot of fun -- and let loose a little bit, given that the rest of Kim's house is so minimalist and organized.

    We're going to need to see more of this massive toy collection. At least multiple kids are getting use out of all of this ... and we know their cousins have to love coming over to play. 

