20 Times Princess Charlotte Was the Royal Fashionista to Watch

Getty Images
In the four years since Princess Charlotte was born into the royal family, she’s become quite a tiny fashionista. Then again, this is totally something we expected; Charlotte’s mom, Kate Middleton, happens to be quite a fashion icon herself, and we knew that she’d dress her little girl in the most adorable outfits, too -- plus, Prince George always looks so put together. But every time Charlotte is photographed, somehow, she looks super stylish. We’re so jealous of her outfits!
Whether Charlotte is dressed up for a wedding (she’s already been in a few in her short time on earth), playing outside with her big brother, or wearing a cute outfit for her first day of nursery school, she always looks like she’s ready for anything… and she never shies away from a good paparazzi photo, either.
Read on for all the times that Charlotte has killed it in the style department. Her tiny sun dresses and cardigans are so cute, they’re giving us major inspiration for how to dress our own kids… and yes, also how to dress ourselves.
Her Sandringham Debut1
This year was the first year that Charlotte and George accompanied their parents to Sandringham on Christmas morning, and of course, she showed up looking stylish, just like her mom. Her coat and tights look was too cute -- and as usual, Charlotte was packing a lot of sass. It was a big deal for her to show up to this yearly ritual, and she definitely looked her best for it.
Classy & Sassy2
At the 2019 regatta, Charlotte did not come to play! Not only did she show her personality by sticking her tongue out at the many cameras that were surrounding her, but she also showed up wearing the cutest light blue sundress ever. What are the chances they make this one in adult sizes? Just asking for a friend.
Playing With George3
This photo was taken last summer when George and Charlotte joined their mom at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, and they kept themselves busy by playing in the grass. But just because it was a day for playing outside doesn’t mean that Charlotte dressed down for the occasion. Her pink dress, matching ribbon in her hair, and white sandals are a cute combo.
Her Wedding Best4
Last year, Charlotte got all dressed up for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and boy, did she look adorable! She pulled off that all white dress with ease, and it was so cute to see how her bouquet matched the flowers in her hair -- and that cute patterned sash. And to top it all off, Charlotte looked perfectly pleased to be waving to the people who were surely there just to see her.
The Perfect Sundress5
If there's anything Charlotte looks great in every time, it's one of her adorable tiny sundresses. This time around, she was playing at another royal event (the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy) and even though she was running around in the grass barefoot, she still looked flawless. And carrying those tiny sunglasses around in her hand? Too cute.
Showing Off Her Outfit At Trooping The Colour6
It's hard to say if Trooping The Colour is a fun experience for kids or not -- it must be fun to watch, but it's gotta be hot out there on that balcony, and everyone has to get all dressed up and go through the formalities of the event. But if Charlotte doesn't like it, we'd never know it, and we love seeing what she wears each year, like this blue dress.
Uncle Harry's Wedding7
Another wedding, another day where Charlotte looked positively flawless. White dresses are her thing! This time, she was dressed up to watch her Uncle Harry marry Meghan Markle, which was obviously a huge day for their family ... and it also got to mean that Charlotte wore a flower crown, which looked so adorable on her. She should sport that accessory more often!
On Her Way to Meet Her Baby Brother8
When Prince William brought George and Charlotte to the hospital to meet Prince Louis for the first time after his birth, all eyes were on her outside of the Lindo Wing, and she seemed to be loving every second of it. Not only did Charlotte wave to her adoring fans, but she also looked pretty stylish doing it in her blue floral dress and coordinating cardigan.
First Day of School9
The palace originally shared this photo in honor of Charlotte’s first day of nursery school, and it's hard to believe how big she looked that day -- and how precious her outfit was. This red coat, combined with grey tights, red shoes, and a pink scarf, is a total Look, and on top of it all, she was really rocking that backpack, too. Best dressed kid in class? Probably.
Visiting Germany10
A royal visit to Germany is obviously not the time to slack off on an outfit, especially when so many people (and cameras) will be looking to see what Charlotte is wearing. This time, she wore a pink floral sundress and red shoes as she got off the plane, hand in hand with her mom. How is it possible that this kiddo looks this cute fresh off a plane?
Stopping to Smell the Flowers11
Another day of Charlotte's 2017 Poland and Germany trip, another adorable outfit to show off after disembarking the plane. Obviously, she was given a bouquet of flowers by the people waiting to greet her, and it seemed like she was loving it. She's so cute smelling her flowers and wearing her blue dress with matching shoes and bow.
Waving Hello12
This little lady is hanging out with her mama, and looking pleased as punch about it. Kate might have opted for an all white ensemble, but Charlotte brought the perfect pop of color with her bright pink floral dress. There’s something so royal about a little one looking prim and proper in a dress like this, and Charlotte always brings it.
All Sass13
This photo is a throwback to Trooping The Colour in 2017, and we’re not sure what (or who) Charlotte was looking at when it was taken, but it’s pretty clear to us that she learned that side eye from her brother George. And even though she was having a sassy moment, she still looked plenty fashionable in that pink and white sundress.
Aunt Pippa's Wedding14
Once again, we have to say that this is a little girl who knows how to show off her best at a wedding. In May 2017, she got all dressed up in white again, this time for Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews as the tiniest bridesmaid ever. Once again, it gave her an opportunity to wear an adorable flower crown, which she must have loved.
Her Second Birthday Portrait15
The photos Kate takes of her children in honor of their birthdays are always some of our favorites, and this one of a two year old Charlotte is at the top of our lists -- and not just because of that adorable smirk. Charlotte’s little button down sweater (with sheep!) is too cute, and definitely has us wondering if we can buy one in our size, too.
Happy as Can Be16
Even as a tiny kiddo, Charlotte was always prepared for a royal tour. In this photo from 2016, she was joining her parents and brother for a visit to Canada, and as always, she looked poised and put together while doing it. That little grey and white floral dress is too cute, and we love how well it coordinates with her shoes, cardigan, and that tiny bow in her hair.
A Signature Look17
As we've seen many times before, one of Charlotte's signature looks has got to be the sundress and cardigan combo, which she's rocking in this photo. It's a monochromatic look, and she's pulling it off here with a dress, shoes, bow, and cardigan all in different shades of blue that work together so perfectly. Can she please help us build our wardrobes?
Christmas Cutie18
In 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to skip Christmas at Sandringham with the queen, and spend it instead with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. They also treated us to an adorable photo op of Charlotte in her perfect little coat, bright red tights, and coordinating Mary Janes!
Even in Uniform19
Charlotte may not be able to be her fashion-plate self in school, since Thomas's Battersea (where she attends with big brother, Prince George) requires all students to wear a uniform. But we still love how she's rocking that little collar pop, and those socks are too adorable!
Louis' Baptism20
Kate Middleton's eyes may have been on her newly Christened son, but our eyes are on Princess Charlotte. The only thing more perfect than her little smocked dress is how she accessorized it. The bow, the blue Mary Janes, even the book under her arm -- perfect!