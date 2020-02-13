20 Times Princess Charlotte Was the Royal Fashionista to Watch

Image: Getty Images



In the four years since Princess Charlotte was born into the royal family, she's become quite a tiny fashionista. Then again, this is totally something we expected; Charlotte's mom, Kate Middleton, happens to be quite a fashion icon herself, and we knew that she'd dress her little girl in the most adorable outfits, too -- plus, Prince George always looks so put together. But every time Charlotte is photographed, somehow, she looks super stylish. We're so jealous of her outfits!

Whether Charlotte is dressed up for a wedding (she’s already been in a few in her short time on earth), playing outside with her big brother, or wearing a cute outfit for her first day of nursery school, she always looks like she’s ready for anything… and she never shies away from a good paparazzi photo, either.

Read on for all the times that Charlotte has killed it in the style department. Her tiny sun dresses and cardigans are so cute, they’re giving us major inspiration for how to dress our own kids… and yes, also how to dress ourselves.