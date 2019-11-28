Jessa Duggar Gets Called Out For Her Son's Birthday Gifts

It all started with this update from Jessa about Henry turning 3, and a new tradition she started this year.

"This year we decided to change things up -- Instead of opening all his gifts at once, we decided to start the week before his birthday and give one gift a day so he would have time to appreciate and really enjoy each one," she wrote. "This was so fun, I think we might turn it into a new tradition!"



That's a pretty cool way of doing gifts, especially while Henry's still so little. Toddlers can get overwhelmed by a ton of new stuff at once! But not all of Jessa's followers agreed.