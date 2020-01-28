Kate Middleton Is Under Pressure to Modernize the Royal Family Now That Meghan Markle Is Gone

It was also reported recently that Kate has had to take on more work since Harry and Meghan stepped down.

A few weeks ago, a source told Us Weekly that, since Megxit, Kate has been clocking in 18-hour working days -- and she's not having an easy go of it.

"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," the source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.

"She's already stretched pretty thin," the royal insider continued, "And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."