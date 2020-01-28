Kate Middleton Is Under Pressure to Modernize the Royal Family Now That Meghan Markle Is Gone

Splash News
Whether you loved her or hated her, there was no denying that Meghan Markle was instrumental in modernizing the royal family. When she and Prince Harry sat down for their engagement interview in 2017, it was obvious that things were about to get fun in the UK (and a lot less antiquated). With the Duchess of Sussex gone, though, what's going to become of the royal family (and some of their outdated beliefs)?
Kate Middleton, that's what.
According to a new report, the pressure is now on Kate Middleton to keep the monarchy modernization momentum going.
Speaking on a British morning show, royal expert Camilla Tominey recently said that, since Megxit, the Duchess of Cambridge has "raised her game." And more so, Kate is "under pressure" to become the royal family's modernizing force now that Harry and Meghan are gone.
Tominey also added that in recent weeks, Kate has really upped her game and has "stepped out of Prince William's shadow."
Tominey also remarked on something obvious to most royal fans: Kate has come into her own as of late.
"She's now carved her own path focusing on early years learning," Tominey said. "She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She's been doing it in secret for eight years. This is her emerging from Prince William"s shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales."
It was also reported recently that Kate has had to take on more work since Harry and Meghan stepped down.
A few weeks ago, a source told Us Weekly that, since Megxit, Kate has been clocking in 18-hour working days -- and she's not having an easy go of it.
"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," the source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.
"She's already stretched pretty thin," the royal insider continued, "And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."
It isn't just modernization that the royal family is after, though.
The Queen and the rest of the senior members seem to be wanting to portray a softer, more approachable royal family.
In addition to Queen Elizabeth's heartfelt comments on Megxit (where she repeatedly used the words "my family"), Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, and Kate made a joint appearance recently, where everyone seemed to be joking around and even affectionate.
"They're making a monarchy that's more touchy feeling and less us and them," Tominey remarked.
Although it's great to see the royal family getting on so well, we'd be lying if we said we didn't miss Meghan and Harry.
Tominey summed it perfectly when she said: "The Buckingham Palace balcony is going to look a little bare without Meghan and Harry on it."
Indeed it is. But here's to hoping the Sussexes pop across the pond once in a while to say hello to thousands of cheering fans below.
