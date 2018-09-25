Mama June Can't Escape Her Money Troubles Amid Family Drama

As a source close to the situation told TMZ, June won't be filming enough to make money from the series, because she's not an "active participant." We're guessing this means we won't be seeing much of her. It's possible the season will focus more on how Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and the rest of the family are coping with June's erratic behavior.

And reportedly, her family is happy that she won't be making money, because that's less she'll have to spend on things she probably shouldn't be spending her money on.