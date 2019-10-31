Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Way of Life Isn't Sitting Well With Some

Splash News
Being that few things the Sussexes do are without surrounding controversy, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest business forays aren't sitting well with some people.
Oh, the irony of leaving the royal family to get away from prying eyes and criticism only to be met with more eyeing and criticism than ever. When will these two catch a dang break?
Not long his appearance at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami, it's been revealed Harry may be in talks with Goldman Sachs.
And with good reason -- such business dealings are wildly lucrative. According to reports, Harry and Meghan were paid over $1 million for their recent appearance at the J.P. Morgan Summit.
Here's where things get interesting, though: Harry has reportedly been in talks with Goldman Sachs since November -- two months before he and Meghan announced they were stepping down from the royal family.
Obviously, Harry and Meghan need a plan for becoming "financially independent," but the way they're going about things is worrying to some.
Sources previously told the Daily Mail that Harry has been in talks with Goldman Sachs -- but on behalf of the charities he and Meghan support.
However, the Mirror paper reported that even if that is the case, some feel the connection to massive US financial institutions is "sullying" the royal brand.
But again, the Sussexes need to eat -- and this certainly is a good way to do that.
While not the most glamorous engagements in the world, Harry and Meghan's talks at banking summits will likely earn them serious cash.
"They're going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches or ambassador work -- these are billion dollar handshakes," PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Mirror.
Well, when you put it like that ...
However, Harry and Meghan's recent appearance does have a caveat.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Insider recently: "The agreement with the queen technically starts in the spring. Harry and Meghan have said they want to be financially independent. It is not known whether they were paid for their J.P. Morgan appearance but obviously this area is where their future lies."
In other words, if they were already paid for the appearance, they may have breached the terms they agreed upon with Queen Elizabeth.
Ultimately, no matter which route Harry and Meghan wind up taking, there will be people who take issue with it.
If Meghan went back to acting, people would say she just wants to be a star. If they attend banking summits, people will say they're hypocrites. And if they did nothing at all, people would call them lazy.
Really, there's no winning, guys, so just keep on doing what you do and plug your ears to the haters.
