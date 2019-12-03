Prince William's Under-the-Radar Good Deeds Show What a Class Act He Really Is

During his meeting with 4-year-old George MacParland, the little boy showed William a teddy bear named Pierre. "My daddy was in the police!" George, whose father died of kidney cancer, told William. The boy's mother Claire then said: "We make sure we always remember Daddy."

At another point, William was reportedly moved while he spoke with 10-year-old Emma Webb about how he had lost his own mother years ago. "Do you have a memory box?" William asked Emma about her father, who died from cancer. "It's very easy to not talk about it, but you must always talk about it -- it's very important. And if you talk about it, you always keep him alive."