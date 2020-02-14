16 Ways to Look Like a Royal on a T.J. Maxx Budget

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Surprise! The royal family is as into T.J. Maxx as we regular peeps are. Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles (yes, he of impeccable double-breasted suits and dainty pinky rings, the man who actually has a plaid pattern named after his royal title, Prince of Wales) have all made stops at the bargain retailer at one point or another.

While the visits -- which were made to T.J. Maxx's sister store in Britain, T.K. Maxx -- were on official business, we suspect that they were also there on the official business ... of saving some dough. And who can blame them? There's nothing wrong with looking like a million bucks without spending that much, which we can definitely do at T.J. Maxx -- whether we're shopping for a special occasion, or just diving into the racks for cheap (but high quality) thrills, or, more tantalizingly, building our own affordable royal style, fashioned after our favorite royals.

While we know that royal family's fab four, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Prince Harry, all dress with mostly high-end, often custom-made clothing, we can actually imitate their high-style right at T.J. Maxx. The retailer has everything we need to do it right: jewelry that only looks expensive, shoes and other accessories with huge markdowns, and of course, racks and racks of shirts, pants, and dresses that would fool anyone into thinking we spent half our paychecks on.

Don't feel like hunting in person for affordable versions of the royals' best looks? No problem. Just hit up tjmaxx.com, which has its own stock of cheap-in-price-only finds. Ready to start building a royal-like wardrobe? Check out our list of 16 great suggestions found on tjmaxx.com, where plenty more can be found.

Ready to start building a royal-like wardrobe? Check out our list of 16 great suggestions found on tjmaxx.com, where plenty more can be found.


